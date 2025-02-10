Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gangster Sujit Patil arrested following MP Suresh Mhatre’s call for action

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 10, 2025 06:24 AM IST

THANE: Police arrested gangster Sujit Patil in Igatpuri after MP Mhatre's call to tackle crime in Bhiwandi. Residents hope for improved law and order.

THANE: The Thane (rural) police have arrested notorious gangster Sujit Patil, alias Tatya, from Igatpuri, Nashik, following demands by NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Suresh Mhatre to curb rising crime in Bhiwandi. Patil, who has a history of serious criminal offences, was taken into custody on Saturday and presented before the court, which remanded him to three days of police custody.

Gangster Sujit Patil arrested following MP Suresh Mhatre’s call for action
Gangster Sujit Patil arrested following MP Suresh Mhatre’s call for action

Patil, previously booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), had served four years in prison. Despite being out on bail, he allegedly committed six more offences, including violent assaults and extortion. He had 14 serious criminal cases registered against him. On Saturday, the Thane Rural Crime Branch arrested him in connection with an attempt-to-murder case registered two years ago under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Confirming the arrest, a senior police officer from the Thane Rural Crime Branch stated, “We apprehended Sujit Patil from a hideout in Igatpuri, Nashik. He has been handed over to Bhiwandi Taluka Police for further legal proceedings.”

MP Mhatre had recently raised concerns in Parliament regarding criminals openly attending public events in Bhiwandi, warning that the city could witness incidents similar to those in Beed and Parbhani if stringent action was not taken. He called for a crackdown on organised crime and drug networks that have been fuelling lawlessness in the region.

Local residents have welcomed Patil’s arrest, expressing hope that continued police action will help restore law and order. Social worker Jayant Bhoir highlighted the deep-rooted criminal influence in Bhiwandi, stating, “From small businesses to large enterprises, criminals exert control over those who lack political backing. Many politicians have nurtured these criminals for their own benefit. Political pressure on the police has contributed to the rising crime. If the MP is serious about this initiative, we will have to wait and see how things unfold.”

Bhiwandi has been under scrutiny following recent high-profile crackdowns. In August 2024, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized liquid mephedrone worth 800 crore during raids in the city’s Nadi Naka area, leading to the arrest of two individuals. In light of such incidents, MP Mhatre has reiterated his commitment to improving law and order, vowing to intensify efforts against the growing drug mafia in the region. Residents are now looking to authorities for sustained action, hoping that this arrest marks the beginning of a broader effort to dismantle organised crime in Bhiwandi.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On