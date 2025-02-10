THANE: The Thane (rural) police have arrested notorious gangster Sujit Patil, alias Tatya, from Igatpuri, Nashik, following demands by NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Suresh Mhatre to curb rising crime in Bhiwandi. Patil, who has a history of serious criminal offences, was taken into custody on Saturday and presented before the court, which remanded him to three days of police custody. Gangster Sujit Patil arrested following MP Suresh Mhatre’s call for action

Patil, previously booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), had served four years in prison. Despite being out on bail, he allegedly committed six more offences, including violent assaults and extortion. He had 14 serious criminal cases registered against him. On Saturday, the Thane Rural Crime Branch arrested him in connection with an attempt-to-murder case registered two years ago under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Confirming the arrest, a senior police officer from the Thane Rural Crime Branch stated, “We apprehended Sujit Patil from a hideout in Igatpuri, Nashik. He has been handed over to Bhiwandi Taluka Police for further legal proceedings.”

MP Mhatre had recently raised concerns in Parliament regarding criminals openly attending public events in Bhiwandi, warning that the city could witness incidents similar to those in Beed and Parbhani if stringent action was not taken. He called for a crackdown on organised crime and drug networks that have been fuelling lawlessness in the region.

Local residents have welcomed Patil’s arrest, expressing hope that continued police action will help restore law and order. Social worker Jayant Bhoir highlighted the deep-rooted criminal influence in Bhiwandi, stating, “From small businesses to large enterprises, criminals exert control over those who lack political backing. Many politicians have nurtured these criminals for their own benefit. Political pressure on the police has contributed to the rising crime. If the MP is serious about this initiative, we will have to wait and see how things unfold.”

Bhiwandi has been under scrutiny following recent high-profile crackdowns. In August 2024, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized liquid mephedrone worth ₹800 crore during raids in the city’s Nadi Naka area, leading to the arrest of two individuals. In light of such incidents, MP Mhatre has reiterated his commitment to improving law and order, vowing to intensify efforts against the growing drug mafia in the region. Residents are now looking to authorities for sustained action, hoping that this arrest marks the beginning of a broader effort to dismantle organised crime in Bhiwandi.