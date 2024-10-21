Menu Explore
Ganja worth 8 crore seized

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 21, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The contraband was concealed in boxes containing toys and food items stored in the passenger’s baggage

Mumbai: The air intelligence unit of the customs department on Saturday intercepted a passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and recovered 8.909 kg of suspected ganja from him worth 8 crore. The contraband was concealed in boxes containing toys and food items stored in the passenger’s baggage.

“On Saturday, we were keeping a watch on passengers arriving at the airport when we spotted the accused and became suspicious. When we checked his luggage, we found the contraband was concealed in boxes containing toys and food items,” said an official.

The passenger was subsequently taken into custody and proceedings against him will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the NDPS Act, 1985.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
