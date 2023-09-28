Ganpati Visarjan 2023: Mumbai traffic police issues advisory, over 19,000 cops on duty | Details

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Mumbai traffic police has issued an advisory for smooth vehicular movement and maintaining law and order as huge gatherings are expected across Mumbai during the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols on Thursday. Devotees carry Ganpati for immersion on Ganesh Festival at Girgoan Chowphatty, in Mumbai. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Over 19,000 police personnel, including 16,250 constables, 2,866 officers, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 8 Additional Commissioners of Police and other senior officers, have been deployed across the financial capital to ensure the safety of the citizens.

In South Mumbai, under the Colaba traffic division, three key routes will be off-limits for traffic and marked as 'No Parking' zones, except for emergency vehicles. These routes include Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg. Motorists are urged to adhere to the indicated detour signs on these routes. During the Ganpati immersion days, the Cuffe Parade and Badhwar Park areas are expected to experience significant traffic congestion. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid these routes unless it is absolutely necessary due to an emergency, the advisory said.

The entry of heavy vehicles into the Greater Mumbai road is prohibited on September 28 from 10am to 6am of the next morning. The ones who are exempted from the above traffic order include vehicles carrying vegetables, milk, bread and bakery products. Tankers of drinking water, petrol, diesel and kerosene, ambulances, government and semi-government vehicles as well as school buses are also exempted from the traffic order.

Thirty-five platoons of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), a company of Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Home Guards will remain present at important locations in the city, PTI reported quoting an official.

Similar security arrangements are being implemented for Eid-e-Milad, which will be marked by organising processions on Friday. Various Muslim organisations and religious leaders have decided to take out Eid-e-Milad processions on Friday instead of Thursday in view of Anant Chaturdashi on the appeal made by the police.

As per the official statement, in the central area, specifically on Dr Annie Besant Marg in Worli, traffic heading southbound will be restricted, converting the entire stretch into one-way traffic. Further, on NM Joshi Marg, the section of traffic going from Shingte Master Chowk to Bharatmata Junction will be blocked before the arrival of Lalbaughcha Raja on BA Road, which runs northbound near Bharatmata Junction.

Within the jurisdiction of the Azad Maidan traffic division, there will be a suspension of vehicular traffic on Mahapalika Marg on Thursday. Instead, traffic will be rerouted from CSMT Junction, passing through DN Road and LT Marg, leading to Metro Junction.

Additionally, several special local trains will operate on Mumbai’s suburban railway network on Thursday's night for passengers returning after immersion of idols.

Meanwhile, around 18 special local train services will be operated on Thursday, which is the last day of the Ganapati festival. These trains will run for passengers returning after immersion of Ganesha idols.

As per the notification by the Central Railways, about 10 suburban special trains will be run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, Thane, and Belapur stations on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The Western Railway will operate eight suburban special services between Churchgate and Virar stations from 12.15am on Friday. Anticipating heavy rush at Charni Road station due to the immersion, the Western Railway has also decided to halt all Churchgate-bound fast trains at all the stations between 5pm and 8.30pm.

All the processions in Mumbai will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras, the official said, adding that policemen in plain clothes will mingle in the crowd to ensure that law and order is maintained. Separate control rooms will be set up to monitor the immersion processions, PTI reported.

Thousands of household and public Ganesh idols will be immersed at 73 places across Mumbai, including at Girgaon Dadar, Juhu, Marve, and Aksa beaches, on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)

