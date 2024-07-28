Gas cylinder blast in Vikhroli critically injures 2

A gas cylinder blast in a hutment on a ground floor in Parksite, Vikhroli, at around 9:15 pm on Saturday led to critical burns in two persons. Dhananjay Mishra, 46, with 70-80% second degree burn, and Radheshyam Pandey, 45, with 90-100% second degree burn, were sent to the Rajawadi hospital where they were admitted to the trauma ward. HT Image

The fire started at around 9:15 pm, spreading to the electric wiring, electric installations, LPG regulator and pipe, household articles, cloths, etc., on the ground floor slum house in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Vikhroli East. The locals managed to extinguish the fire before the fire brigade arrived, with buckets of water after cutting off the electricity supply.