 Gas cylinder blast in Vikhroli critically injures 2 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi
Gas cylinder blast in Vikhroli critically injures 2

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 28, 2024 07:36 AM IST

Gas cylinder blast in Vikhroli hutment leaves two with critical burns. Mishra and Pandey admitted to Rajawadi hospital. Locals extinguished fire before fire brigade arrived.

A gas cylinder blast in a hutment on a ground floor in Parksite, Vikhroli, at around 9:15 pm on Saturday led to critical burns in two persons. Dhananjay Mishra, 46, with 70-80% second degree burn, and Radheshyam Pandey, 45, with 90-100% second degree burn, were sent to the Rajawadi hospital where they were admitted to the trauma ward.

The fire started at around 9:15 pm, spreading to the electric wiring, electric installations, LPG regulator and pipe, household articles, cloths, etc., on the ground floor slum house in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Vikhroli East. The locals managed to extinguish the fire before the fire brigade arrived, with buckets of water after cutting off the electricity supply.

Gas cylinder blast in Vikhroli critically injures 2
