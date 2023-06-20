Man who went to eat free food at a wedding loses scooter

MUMBAI: Gatecrashing a wedding party late at night to eat food turned out to be a failed adventure for a 24-year-old man who ended up losing his scooter. HT Image

On June 13, Goregaon resident Javed Qureshi had gone out with his 17-year-old cousin and some friends. When they reached Jogeshwari, his cousin and the friends pointed out a community hall where a wedding party was going on.

All the young men entered the venue and started eating the food, though they were unrelated to the families of the bride and groom.

While they were hogging the food, some of the people from the host family approached them and started talking to them.

“Upon realising that the men had come uninvited, the hosts got aggressive,” said an official from Oshiwara police. The family started physically assaulting the men and the uninvited guests started running towards the exit, added the policeman.

Once they were on the road outside the hall, the guests intervened and prevented the host family from further assaulting the men, said the police.

“Reluctant to go back inside the venue to get his scooter from the parking lot amid the ensuing chaos, the complainant gave his scooter keys to one of the persons who had intervened with the request to bring the scooter out. However, instead of stopping to hand over the scooter back to the owner, the person drove away with it,” informed the officer.

On Saturday, Qureshi approached the Oshiwara police station where a case was registered against the unknown man, booking him for criminal breach of trust.