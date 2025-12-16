Get former RPF jawan examined: Court

Mumbai: A sessions court in Dindoshi on Monday directed the Thane Central Jail authorities to get the 36-year-old former Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary examined by a doctor and submit the report by December 19. Undated photo of Former RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary (PTI)

Chaudhary is on trial for murdering his senior officer and three other identifiably Muslim passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express in the early hours of July 31, 2023, and for promoting communal enmity.

Additional sessions judge MH Pathan passed the order when Chaudhary’s lawyer Pankaj S Ghildiyal was about to start oral arguments on his client’s second bail application, filed on November 24.

The bail application claims he is mentally unstable.

In June this year, the Thane Mental Hospital had certified that he had “fair comprehension” and followed his routine well.

The bail application further claimed that Chaudhary had already spent 28 months in jail and needed the love and care of his family. Circumstances had changed since his first bail application was rejected in December 2023, the plea claimed – the former RPF constable had had a “panic mental attack” in jail and undergone treatment at the Thane Mental Hospital for four months.

Advocate Fazlurrahman Shaikh, representing intervenor Umesa Khatoon, wife of one of Chaudhary’s victims Asgar Shaikh, told the court that the Thane Mental Hospital’s report was already on record, and that the trial had been kept in abeyance for four months till Chaudhary was discharged and the report produced in court. Her intervention application – saying this was a “rarest of rare” case, and eye witness testimonies showed that it was motivated by hate – was filed last week.

Public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale was not present in court when the matter came up for hearing on Monday. His reply to the bail application, filed last week, pointed out that the evidence was part-heard, the charges attracted the death penalty, and the evidence brought on record showed that a prima facie case was made out.

Chaudhary was admitted to the Thane Mental Hospital in February on the advice of doctors in Akola, after he showed signs of odd behavior in Akola Central Jail, where he was then lodged. The hospital discharged him on June 19, certifying that he was “quiet, cooperative, communicative, oriented to time, place, person…has fair comprehension and follows his routine well.’’

Chaudhary’s first bail plea, filed in November 2023, too claimed that he was mentally unstable. The plea was rejected the following month, with the court saying that the record, eyewitness statements, injuries and words uttered by Chaudhary at the time of commission of the crime showed that he had committed the murders “while on duty as a public servant”. Chaudhary had “targeted and uttered such words that show(ed that he) was in well-settled position and mind to commit the murder of the persons of the particular community”, the court had said.