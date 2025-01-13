SHIRDI: After its unprecedented victory in the assembly elections two months ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving into high gear to make sure it triumphs in the elections to local self-government bodies in the state. On the concluding day of the party’s two-day convention in Shirdi, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the elections are expected to be held in the next three months. Get ready for ‘mini-assembly’ polls, BJP workers told

More than 13,000 seats in 960 local bodies including 29 municipal corporations, 32 district councils, and 283 nagar panchayats and councils are up for grabs.

While thanking the electorate and party workers for their landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the party leadership charged up the party cadre for the “mini assembly” polls. Addressing over 15,000 workers and office-bearers from across the state, the BJP leadership said they must replicate the assembly results in the local body polls. The party has also set a target to enroll 15 million members in the state by January 20, and has asked its 1 lakh booth committee to enroll at least 250 members.

Fadnavis in his address on Sunday said, “Though subject to a Supreme Court verdict, local body polls are expected to be held in the next 3 to 4 months. We should register a similar victory in these elections as we did in the assembly. Party workers should be all set for them,” he said.

The chief minister also claimed the opposition was trying to create a disturbance with the help of “anarchists” in the state. “They have realised that they cannot defeat us in elections and have started taking the support of anarchist powers. Part two of the Vote Jihad is in the making with the help of Bangladeshi intruders in Malegaon in North Maharashtra, Anjangaon in Amravati and other parts of the state. They are being enrolled as voters with the help of fake birth certificates. We will have to fight against these anarchist powers,” he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah said BJP workers should direct their efforts to make sure not a single seat is won by the opposition in the local body elections. He said BJP workers should ensure that the party is in power at all levels, from Panchayats to Parliament.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said party workers had slogged in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure the victory of their leaders; now, it is the turn of the leaders to work hard in the elections of the workers.

“We want the tempo generated in the assembly polls to be continued in the local body polls. Registration of new members and outreach programmes to take state and central government schemes to voters will play a key role in the ensuing elections,” said a senior BJP leader.