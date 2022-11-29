Ghatkopar robbery case: Cops nab 2 more fake policemen

Mumbai: The police have arrested two more accused – Arfat Khan and Akbar alias Ashish – who allegedly posed as policemen and robbed cash of ₹25 lakh from the chairman of an educational and social institution last week in Ghatkopar.

Earlier, another accused – an autorickshaw driver, Arshad Nurul Khan – was arrested.

“Based on Arshad’s interrogation we managed to arrest Arfat and Akbar alias Ashish from Ghatkopar, but three more suspects, including the mastermind of the gang, Mortuzha Khan, 46, are still at large,” said a police officer.

Police have recovered ₹1 lakh from Arfat while the rest of the money is with the absconding accused, the officer added. Mortuzha Khan is the father of Arfat Khan and they live in the Narayan Nagar area in Ghatkopar West.

According to the police, the complainant, Shashikant Dagale, who runs the trust – Manjuldhara Education and Social Organisation – along with Sushil Talele, alleged in his complaint that the incident occurred on November 25 when they had reached near Rajawadi hospital.

They carried ₹25 lakh and waited for a person to collect the money. Mortuza and his son arrived in an autorickshaw (MH03-CN-2164) which was driven by Arshad Khan.

The father-son duo snatched the bag containing the cash and their mobile phones. The complaint stated that the duo claimed that they were policemen and were checking if the bag contained any black money.

The FIR was registered on November 25 with the Tilak Nagar police station and police started checking the CCTV camera footage and got details of the auto driver and arrested him on November 27.