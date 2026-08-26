Give gen-next a chance: Gadkari’s statement sparks exit rumours

NAGPUR: Known for his unfiltered candour and straight-talking, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has once again set political corridors abuzz. Speaking at a local event in Katol, Nagpur district, on Sunday, the 69-year-old veteran suggested that it is time for the old guard to step back and make way for the younger leadership—a remark that immediately triggered intense speculation about his future in national politics. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)

The minister’s comments have come amidst persistent speculation of an impending Union Cabinet reshuffle in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Gadkari—currently serving his third consecutive term driving India’s infrastructure expansion—is facing political and public pushback over the government’s ethanol-blended petrol policies.

“I have been active in public life for the last 30 years,” Gadkari said at the change-of-guard ceremony for the Laxmanrao Mankar Smruti Sanstha (Mankar Trust). “I have seen many ups and downs, received honours, and fulfilled various responsibilities. But I cannot work as hard as I used to. Work must be handed over to the new generation, while the older generation acts as a guiding hand,” he said.

Founded by Gadkari, the prominent non-profit runs Ekal Vidyalayas and drives tribal welfare, education and health initiatives across Maharashtra. As a new team led by incoming president Atul Shirodkar assumed office, Gadkari outlined how his day-to-day involvement in the organisation had scaled down over time.

Reflecting on his journey, the veteran leader drew a sharp contrast between his early, gruelling days in party politics and his present routine. “I used to work under any circumstance, ate whatever was available, lived simply, and paid no heed to the clock,” he recalled. However, a post-COVID-19 wake-up call prompted him to prioritize health over non-stop toil. “Health is far more important than position, power or prestige,” Gadkari emphasised, sharing that he now adheres to a disciplined lifestyle including daily yoga.

As political analysts and opposition voices began reading between the lines—interpreting the talk of generational transition as a subtle hint at political retirement—Gadkari’s office swiftly moved to douse the speculation.

In an official clarification, his office maintained that his words carried no political undertone. “Nitin Gadkari-ji’s statement had nothing to do with politics. He was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust. In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility,” the statement from the minister’s office read.