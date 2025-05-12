Gokhale bridge thrown fully open after 30-month wait

Mumbai: The southern arm of the reconstructed Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri was thrown open to traffic by cultural minister and Mumbai suburban guardian minister Ashish Shelar on Sunday, nearly 30 months after the closure of the bridge in November 2022. The southern arm of the CD Barfiwala flyover, which was misaligned with Gokhale bridge earlier, was simultaneously thrown open to traffic. Both arms of the reconstructed Gokhale bridge have now been thrown open to traffic (Anshuman Poyrekar/ / HT Photo)

Local BJP MLA Ameet Satam, widely credited for accelerating the project’s progress, shared the spotlight with Shelar during the inauguration ceremony which commenced at 5pm. In a light-hearted remark, the minister suggested that Satam should author a book titled “Gokhale Bridge: A Success Story”, showcasing the reconstruction of the crucial east-west connector as an example of speedy development in the city.

Constructed in the 1960s, the Gokhale bridge was declared dilapidated in late 2018 after a portion of it collapsed, claiming two lives, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted a structural audit.

Constuction of a new flyover to replace the bridge commenced only in November 2021 and gathered pace after the old bridge was closed to traffic a year later, in November 2022.

Recollecting the chain of events on Sunday, Satam pointed to delays under the then Shiv Sena-led civic administration, which he claimed pushed reconstruction back by 20 months. The delay was due to confusion over jurisdiction between the railways and the BMC, he noted.

Once work commenced, the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA) played a key role in ensuring the project’s progress by engaging with BMC officials and the local MLA and conducting frequent site visits. Active involvement of Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, who visited the site twice during his term as chief minister, also expedited the work.

On February 27, 2024, barley 15 months after the bridge’s closure, the northern carriageway of the reconstructed structure was thrown open to traffic. But a controversy erupted soon after due to a 2.8-metre height difference between the new bridge and the adjacent CD Barfiwala flyover.

Abhijit Bangar, who assumed office as additional municipal commissioner (projects) in March 2024, took the lead in resolving the issue. The misalignment was corrected in a record 75 days and the northern arm of the Barfiwala connector was opened to traffic in July 2024.

“Despite multiple challenges, including delays by the railways in launching girders, the team worked tirelessly to meet the April 30 deadline,” Bangar said on Sunday, recalling the chain of events. “In fact, we completed the project four days before the deadline.”

The opening of the second carriageways of Gokhale bridge and CD Barfiwala flyover will ease peak-hour congestion on the Western Express Highway and in areas like Juhu, SV Road, and Andheri, Bangar said.

While the inauguration was underway, HT saw workers undertaking minor patchwork on the northern arm of CD Barfiwala flyover, which was opened to traffic in July 2024.

“The patchwork was essential to prevent the emergence of potholes,” said an official from BMC’s roads department. “Some scratches were noticed on the flyover due to the stacking of steel girders used for supporting the old Gokhale bridge, which were rectified as per standard practice.”

Full resurfacing was not required as the northern carriageway road was still in good condition, the official added.

Commuters welcomed the inauguration of the entire Gokhale bridge and Barfiwala flyover, saying it would help cut down travel time significantly.

“With both arms of now open, the bridge serves as a case study in overcoming civic and administrative hurdles through collaborative efforts by citizen and the MLA,” said a commuter.