Gold smugglers using multiple air carriers with smaller quantities to minimise losses

MUMBAI: Seizures of smuggled gold from air passengers by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in the last two years have shown a particular trend – smugglers using multiple carriers to transport smaller quantities, instead of large quantities, to evade detection. Smugglers use multiple carriers to transport smaller quantities. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

In most cases pertaining to DRI Mumbai and other agency units, the quantity of gold seized was less than 10 kg, according to agency sources.

The adoption of this modus operandi is aimed at minimising potential losses for smuggling syndicates upon interception. “There is an increasing use of multiple carriers to transport smaller quantities of gold, minimising potential losses for smuggling syndicates upon interception. In most cases, the quantity of gold seized is less than 10kg,” a DRI source said.

In August last year, based on specific intelligence, a DRI Mumbai team intercepted two passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai after they crossed the Customs green channel. On personal search, four packets of foreign-origin gold (gold dust in wax form) were allegedly found concealed in tailor-made pockets of a jacket worn by one of the passengers, that was given to him by another passenger in Abu Dhabi. The DRI seized around 4.52kg of gold dust in wax form valued at ₹3.33 crore under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

In December last year, the team allegedly seized 4 kg of smuggled gold worth ₹2.58 crore at Mumbai airport and arrested four persons. Based on specific intelligence, the agency had intercepted two passengers who arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The passengers were searched and 1 kg of gold dust in wax form, which was specially stitched in the innerwear of both the passengers, was allegedly seized from each of them. During baggage search, the agency found three mixer grinders to be heavier than usual. On cutting the machines open, it was found that gold pieces of around 2 kg were allegedly concealed within.

In another case, the Mumbai unit intercepted two passengers from Sharjah, UAE, in June 2023. During a thorough examination, eight gold bars with foreign markings, weighing a total of 8 kg and valued at ₹4.94 crore, were found allegedly concealed around their waists.

Routes and forms

“Gold in bar and solid form remains a prevalent method of smuggling into India and smuggling syndicates continue to employ innovative concealment techniques to evade detection,” a DRI source said.

Smuggling networks frequently resort to using flight passengers to conceal gold in innovative ways, including hiding it in their clothing, luggage, or even within their bodies, to evade detection at the airports, the sources said.

On the other hand, smuggling gold in paste form continues to be a significant challenge, wherein pure gold is melted, then adulterated with impurities, turning it into a solution that is dried and converted into paste, the sources said. The paste form is easier to smuggle, often disguised as harmless substances or hidden within legitimate goods.

The smuggling of gold through air routes has overall remained the key method employed by international smuggling networks, agency sources said. The major points of origin of smuggling bids allegedly have been countries of the Middle East and South-East Asia.

Over the past few months, African airports like Nairobi in Kenya and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, along with Central Asian airports like Tashkent in Uzbekistan, have emerged as key locations for smuggling operations, the sources said.

Gold smugglers using multiple air carriers with smaller quantities to minimise losses

