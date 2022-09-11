Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Gold worth 5.8Cr being smuggled in a belt seized at Mumbai Airport

Gold worth 5.8Cr being smuggled in a belt seized at Mumbai Airport

Published on Sep 11, 2022 12:09 PM IST

Earlier in September, the Mumbai Airport Customs Officers seized 1.3 kgs of cocaine valued at ₹13 crore. 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by the accused Ghana passenger were recovered in the drug bust.

The gold was hidden in a red-coloured belt, specially designed to execute the crime, worn by one of the passengers.
ByHT News Desk

In yet another foiled smuggling attempt, customs officers at the Mumbai Airport seized 12 kg of gold from a group Sudanese passengers. The gold has been valued at 5.38 crore.

A total of 12 passengers, it has been reported, were involved in the gold smuggling bid. "A total of six passengers have been detained and six others are being deported,” a customer officer told news agency ANI.

The gold was hidden in a red-coloured belt, specially designed to execute the crime, worn by one of the passengers. When the customs officials sensed something illegal, other passengers - who were apparently part of the group- reportedly tried to create a commotion at the airport, hoping that the person wearing the gold-laden belt would escape. However, all of them were overpowered and eventually detained by the authorities.

Earlier in September, the Mumbai Airport Customs Officers seized 1.3 kgs of cocaine valued at 13 crore. 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by the accused Ghana passenger were recovered in the drug bust. Cocaine worth 5 crore was also recovered from a woman passenger at Mumbai Airport in August. The woman - identified as Sierra Leonean, had arrived in Mumbai on Friday from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines flight.

In Delhi too, a special cell of police - in one of the largest seizures of methamphetamine drugs in the country's history - recently arrested two Afghan Nationals and recovered 312.5 kg methamphetamine and 10 kg high purity heroin worth 1200 crores.

Last month, a total of 4,728 kg of ganja, worth 15 crore was also recovered from Assam. It was being smuggled via a truck loaded with rubber sheets on the top and packets of ganja hidden underneath.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

