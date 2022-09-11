Gold worth 5.8Cr being smuggled in a belt seized at Mumbai Airport

In yet another foiled smuggling attempt, customs officers at the Mumbai Airport seized 12 kg of gold from a group Sudanese passengers. The gold has been valued at ₹5.38 crore.

A total of 12 passengers, it has been reported, were involved in the gold smuggling bid. "A total of six passengers have been detained and six others are being deported,” a customer officer told news agency ANI.

The gold was hidden in a red-coloured belt, specially designed to execute the crime, worn by one of the passengers. When the customs officials sensed something illegal, other passengers - who were apparently part of the group- reportedly tried to create a commotion at the airport, hoping that the person wearing the gold-laden belt would escape. However, all of them were overpowered and eventually detained by the authorities.

Officers of Mumbai Airport Customs seized 12 Kg gold valued at ₹5.38 Cr from a specially designed belt worn by a Sudanese passenger. Some passengers created commotion to help his escape but were overpowered. 6 pax are detained & 6 are being deported @cbic_india @nsitharamanoffc pic.twitter.com/is8vUEZwU4 — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) September 11, 2022

Earlier in September, the Mumbai Airport Customs Officers seized 1.3 kgs of cocaine valued at ₹13 crore. 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by the accused Ghana passenger were recovered in the drug bust. Cocaine worth ₹5 crore was also recovered from a woman passenger at Mumbai Airport in August. The woman - identified as Sierra Leonean, had arrived in Mumbai on Friday from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines flight.

In Delhi too, a special cell of police - in one of the largest seizures of methamphetamine drugs in the country's history - recently arrested two Afghan Nationals and recovered 312.5 kg methamphetamine and 10 kg high purity heroin worth ₹1200 crores.

Last month, a total of 4,728 kg of ganja, worth ₹15 crore was also recovered from Assam. It was being smuggled via a truck loaded with rubber sheets on the top and packets of ganja hidden underneath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON