Gold worth Rs4.70L stolen from 73-year-old woman's house in Vashi

Police say that the complaint, Shakuntala Jadhav, owns a house at Vashi Sector 2 but stayed with her son in Ulwe and visited her friends in Vashi once or twice a week; during a visit on Tuesday she found her main door lock broken and Gold stolen from her cupboard
Gold jewellery worth ₹4.70L stolen from 73-year-old woman's house in Vashi. (For representational purposes only)
Gold jewellery worth 4.70L stolen from 73-year-old woman’s house in Vashi. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 05:10 PM IST
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

The Vashi police, on Wednesday, registered an FIR after some unidentified people broke into a 73-year-old woman’s house and stole gold jewellery worth 4.70 lakh.

According to the police, the complaint, Shakuntala Jadhav, owns a house at Vashi Sector 2 but stayed with her son in Ulwe. Her husband passed away a few years ago. She’d come to meet her friends in Vashi once or twice a week.

“When she came to her house on Tuesday evening, she found that the lock on the main door was broken and gold jewellery was missing from a cupboard. She then approached us and we registered an FIR against the unidentified accused under Sections 454, 457, 380 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer of Vashi police station.

“A few girls stay in another flat on the same floor as paying guests, but they pleaded ignorance about the incident. The building had CCTV cameras and we are now examining the footage. We hope to detect the case soon,” the officer said.

