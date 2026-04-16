Goregaon drug deaths: One of students ordered 10 Ecstasy pills from arrested peddler, say police

MUMBAI: The probe into the death of two city-based MBA students attending a concert at Goregaon on Saturday due to suspected drug overdose intensified on Wednesday, with the police claiming that one student in the group had ordered at least 10 Ecstasy pills from alleged drug peddler Anand Patel, who was arrested on Tuesday. Alleged drug peddler Anand Patel was arrested on Tuesday (Hindustan Times)

Pratik Pandey, a final year MBA student at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) who was arrested following the incident, had ordered the pills for ₹1,500 each. They were delivered at the venue and consumed by 10 members of the group – all JBIMS students – including the deceased Shreya Rai and Bismat Singh Bhasin, and Sheetal Salvi, who is still under observation at Bombay Hospital, investigators told Hindustan Times.

“In his statement before the police, Pandey said that he had met Patel through a common friend in Ulhasnagar and had purchased drugs from him earlier,” said an officer from Vanrai police which is investigating the case, requesting anonymity.

Pandey told the police that on Saturday, the pills ordered were delivered at the NESCO Exhibition Centre prior to the start of the ‘999999999 Music Concert’, which they were attending. Another JBIMS student and fellow arrested accused, Raunak Khandelval, received the pills from the delivery person and distributed them among group members, he claimed.

Other members of the group whose statements were recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday confirmed that they had seen Rai, Salvi and Bhasin consuming a yellow tablet given by Khandelval, investigators said.

“We still have to verify each one’s statement,” said the officer quoted earlier.

Ecstasy, an amphetamine-based stimulant with mild hallucinogenic properties, affects the body in many ways, including increased bodily temperature and intense physical pleasure. Its invigorating and mood-boosting qualities has made it popular among the youth.

As reported by HT on April 15, after the JBIMS students reportedly consumed the Ecstasy pills, Rai and Salvi complained of difficulty in breathing and collapsed at the venue, following which they were rushed to the trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari. Later that evening, their college mate Bhasin too was hospitalised after he complained of dizziness and convulsions in the limbs.

After Rai and Bhasin died while undergoing treatment, their post mortem was conducted ‘on camera’ – Rai’s at JJ Hospital and Bhasin’s at Siddharth Hospital. On Tuesday, their bodies were then handed over to their families.

“We have sent their viscera and blood samples to the forensic laboratory in Kalina to determine the cause of death. However, going by symptoms exhibited by the three and Salvi’s statement, it can be inferred that they experienced convulsions and breathing problems after consuming the pills,” the officer said.

The statement of Salvi, who is recovering at Bombay Hospital, will be recorded again after two days, the officer noted.

On Wednesday, the police also detained a man who is suspected to have supplied the drugs to alleged peddler Anand Patel.

“We are yet to establish whether the man was involved in the incident. We will arrest him only after ascertaining the details,” the officer said.

During the day, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held a protest outside the Vanrai police station, seeking an in-depth investigation into the incident, and a bar on permissions for such concerts at the NESCO Centre.