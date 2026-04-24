Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the government should not just give orders to police but also support them. Government should not just issue orders but also support police: Deputy CM Shinde

The Maharashtra government is firmly supporting its police force to resolve their various issues, he added.

Shinde was speaking at the inauguration of the 36th Maharashtra State Police Games hosted by Mumbai Police at Kalina.

Police work relentlessly during any situation, keeping the city and the state safe, and because of them citizens feel safe, he said.

"We can see them on the streets during any festivals, regardless of rain or heat, performing their duty without any complaints," the deputy CM said, adding that that police personnel face more stress than any other government employee.

The government is always striving to resolve their pending issues including housing, the deputy CM said.

Sports meets help police build team spirit and friendship which reduce stress, Shinde said, adding that police personnel should also get the opportunity to take part in the Olympics.

Sportspersons in the police department should focus only on medals and the government will provide all necessary facilities, said Shinde.

Mumbai is the country's "growth engine", but investments come only when the law and order situation is sound and Maharashtra Police are working hard to maintain law and order in the state, he said, noting that detection rate has increased in the city.

Charge sheets are filed within 60 days in 90 per cent of cases which has also increased the conviction rate, Shinde said.

State Director General of Police Sadanand Date said that sweating on the field does not just make the body healthy but also fosters team spirit.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and other senior officers the ceremony.

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