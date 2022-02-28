Governor Koshyari courts controversy with remarks on Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari found himself amidst controversy over his remarks that Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would have been nothing without his guru Samarth Ramdas.

Speaking at an event organized by Samarth Sahitya Parshad in Aurangabad on Sunday, Koshyari underlined the role of the guru (teacher) giving examples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chandragupta Maurya. He said, “What would have we known about Shivaji Maharaj without Samarth Ramdas.

Samarth Ramdas was the religious guru of the Maratha king.

Koshyari’s remarks drew the ire of some sections of the society and politicians in Maharashtra.

“After Maharana Pratap and Prithviraj Chauhan, Shivaji Maharaj took a vow and also got a guru (teacher) in the name of Samarth Ramdas to achieve his objectives. It is the tradition of the country that the one who gets a guru (teacher) gets everything (in life). Who would have asked Chandragupta (Maurya) without Chanakya; who would have asked Shivaji Maharaj without Samarth Ramdas? I am not demeaning Chandragupta or Shivaji what I mean to say is that behind every successful personality there is always a guru,” Koshyari said.

The ruling parties of Maharashtra also expressed their displeasure at the Governor’s remarks.

NCP held protests at some places in the Pune district and announced that they will show black flags to Koshyari during his visit to Jalgaon, while Shiv Sena workers protested in Solapur.

“It seems that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invented a new orator on King Shivaji [to speak on Shivaji Maharaj]. The BJP must clarify on this issue. Had someone else had made such a statement, then BJP would have created ruckus on the streets. But now their Governor has made such a statement, and there is widespread anger and unease in Maharashtra over it. I feel BJP must immediately make their stand clear,” Sena leader Sanjay Raut told a news channel in New Delhi.

Following the controversy, the Governor on Monday tried to minimize the damage control. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration for the entire country. Based on the information I had and what all I had read, I was under the impression that Samarth Ramdas ji was the guru (mentor) of Shivaji Maharaj. However some historians have now approached me with new facts and I would look into that,” Koshyari told reporters in Jalgaon clarifying his stand.

He, however, didn’t respond to whether he would apologise for his remarks.

OBC welfare minister Vijay Wadettiwar criticised Koshyari saying the latter had insulted the Maratha King.

“Shivaji Maharaj was a self-made king and didn’t need any guru. The Governor may have studied in the Himalayas where everyone needs a guru… Taking guidance is different and saying that Shivaji Maharaj would have been nothing without Samarth Ramdas, is an extreme statement. His words are insulting… The remarks have hurt feelings of those who love the Shivaji Maharaj,” Wadettiwar said, who is also a Congress leader.

Udayanraje Bhonsle, a direct descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, said the Governor should have exercised caution while choosing words and the statement should be withdrawn. “Shivaji Maharaj’s mother Rajmata Jijabai was his real guru and his father Shahaji Maharaj was his inspiration. He has always respected all the castes and religions. He was a self-made person and it is wrong to say that he would have been nothing (without Samarth Ramdas),” he said.

He further said that a person who is in a constitutional position should have studied history before making a statement. “Words are like weapons and one needs to take caution while using them. Governor is very senior in age and at least he should have taken care before using such words. What is wrong is wrong and the Governor should withdraw his statement,” he added.

Sambhaji Brigade, a Maratha outfit, also demanded that Koshyari withdraw his statement.