Govt advances sugar crushing season to beat shortage

MUMBAI: Concerned over sugar scarcity amid the recent price surge, the state government on Wednesday directed sugar factories to start the crushing season on October 15. The government disregarded reservations from industry experts who argued that delaying the start until November 1 would allow the sugarcane to fully ripen, yielding better output and higher financial returns for farmers. Karad, India - December 04, 2021: Farmers load harvested sugarcane onto a tractor to be transported to a sugar mill, in Karad, India, on Saturday, December 04, 2021. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra is expected to produce 96 lakh metric tonne of sugar in the upcoming season.

The government’s decision comes on the back of a 40% rise in sugar prices in August, following which the central government decided to import 10 lakh metric tonne of the commodity and asked sugar-producing states – Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra -- to hasten production to fill the market with fresh stock.

Bearing that in mind, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with stakeholders and officials on Wednesday to set the plan for the 2026-27 crushing season. The officials presented the yield from the 2025-26 season and the estimates for 2026-27. It is estimated that in this season, 990 lakh metric tonne of sugarcane will be available for crushing, which would produce 96.45 lakh metric tonnes of sugar, after diverting 15 lakh metric tonnes toward ethanol production. Last season, when cane was crushed in November, the state’s sugar yield was 99.20 lakh metric tonne, after diverting stock for ethanol.

In its submission, the Maharashtra State Co-Operative Sugar Factories Federation Ltd pushed for the crushing season to begin between November 1 and 15. Senior leaders such as Dilip Walse Patil and Harshwardhan Patil, who have experience leading national sugar factory federations, backed this, warning that an early start would affect recovery and production volume, resulting in lost revenue for sugar factories and ultimately hitting sugarcane farmers hard.

Fadnavis however argued in favour of the need to increase sugar stock in October. “The state government gives support to sugar factories at a large scale. As we need to increase sugar stock, the crushing season needs to start from October 15,” said Fadnavis, according to people who were present in the meeting.

Supporting the sugar factories, P R Patil, president of Maharashtra State Co-Operative Sugar Factories Federation Ltd, emphasised the need to start the crushing season from November 1, and the adverse effect an early start would have on the mills and farmers. “We gave a written submission to this effect. Experts have warned that starting the season in October is premature as the weight of the cane is low. It will result in loss to factories and farmers. But government still decided to start season from October 15,” said Patil.