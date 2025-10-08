MUMBAI: For the first time, the state government has introduced a structured and transparent marking system for the recruitment of teachers and statutory officers in state public universities. The Higher and Technical Education Department has issued a new Government Resolution (GR) dated October 6, outlining clear procedures to ensure fairness and accountability in the selection process. Govt defines approval of teachers recruitment process in universities

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said that this step would make the recruitment process more balanced and credible across all public (non-agricultural) universities in the state.

The new procedure lays out a 100-mark evaluation system for various statutory positions, including Registrar, Director of Examinations and Evaluation, Finance and Accounts Officer, and Directors of Sub-Campus, Innovation, and Lifelong Learning. Out of the total 100 marks, 50 is allotted for educational qualifications, 20 for relevant experience, 10 each for domain skills, vision and planning, knowledge of university regulations, and communication skills. The marks will be based on documents and interviews, and the final merit list will be prepared using the average score given by the selection committee members.

Importantly, the GR mandates recording the selection committee meetings. These have to be sealed and signed by all members to maintain confidentiality and integrity. Results must be announced on the same day or the following day after the completion of interviews. It is expected to minimise delays and reduce the chances of manipulation.

According to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, and earlier UGC norms from 2018, the qualifications and procedures for university teaching posts are already standardised. However, this is the first time the state has brought in a detailed, point-based evaluation process through a formal GR, aiming to eliminate ambiguity and favouritism in recruitment.

Educationists pointed out that this is a good move, but it was taken after the massive fall in National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) results. Many universities would lose marks when it comes to the student-to-teacher ratio.

While welcoming the move, Professor Kushal Mude, national convenor of the All India NET and SET Teachers Organisation, said, “The good points of the new GR are that the marking scheme parameters are precisely defined, and the result of the selection process will be declared on the same day or the next day. This is a good step for aspiring candidates, and we can expect the process to be transparent.” He further stated that the GR also mentions that strict confidentiality of the interview proceedings shall be observed, and video recording of the selection committee’s meeting shall be carried out and sealed with the signatures of all committee members immediately after the process is complete. He further said, “However, it is an injustice to NET and SET qualified candidates, as the weightage for NET plus SET is only six marks, whereas the weightage for a PhD is twenty. NET-SET is a qualifying examination of national and state repute. We are writing to the ministry to request that twenty marks be given to those who qualify for both NET and SET.”