Govt gifts JJ hospital funds on 180th anniversary

MUMBAI: As Grant Government Medical College and JJ Hospital, established in 1845, celebrates its 180th anniversary, the state government has approved two separate funds of ₹66 crore and ₹10 crore for the upgradation of the neurosurgery and paediatric ICU departments.

The neurosurgery department will have new advanced neurosurgical equipment, state-of-the-art operating microscope, mobile robotic imager, neuro anesthesia machines and others. This upgradation will help the doctors perform neurosurgeries with greater precision and accuracy.

In the paediatric department, the ICUs will be upgraded by adding more ventilators.

In recent years, JJ Hospital has undertaken various major upgrades to improve facilities and services. Hindustan Times has reported before that in 2010, JJ got new laboratories and Intensive Care Units (ICU’s) with a fund of ₹120 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. In 2020, deadline for completion of work in a super-speciality building was extended to 2025. The building, which got a fund of ₹778.65 crore, will house a VVIP ward and cardiovascular, neurosurgery, paediatric, urology and many other departments along with 1200 additional beds.

Pallavi Saple, dean of JJ Hospital said, “We have been pursuing this upgrade for two years and yesterday, the state government finally approved it. It will take a few months for the equipment and upgrades to start. By the end of this year, we will be having more of such upgrades.”