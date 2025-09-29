MUMBAI: With concerns over rising molestation cases in schools, the Maharashtra government has put student safety under the scanner. Acting on a Bombay High Court directive, the state school education department has sent a 60-point questionnaire to all private, government, and aided schools, seeking detailed responses that will form part of a compliance report to be presented in court in the coming weeks. Govt puts schools under scanner with 60-point safety checklist on student safety

The move stems from a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) being heard by a division bench of justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil. The case was triggered by the Badlapur incident of May 13, 2024, when two young girls were sexually assaulted—a crime that shocked the state and highlighted how school authorities failed to act responsibly.

In the aftermath of the case, the education department issued a 23-page Government Resolution (GR) mandating sweeping safety measures. These included— CCTV coverage at classroom entrances, corridors, gates, playgrounds, and toilet areas, mandatory counselling facilities for students.

Clear protocols for reporting and handling child abuse. Regular awareness sessions for parents, teachers, and support staff.

The High Court has now demanded proof of how effectively these rules are being implemented.

The questionnaire asks schools to confirm, among other things, whether the May 13 GR was circulated to parents through WhatsApp, email, or notices and whether schools have formed Sakhi-Savitribai Committees and Student Safety Committees. (SEE BOX)

Push for accountability

“This is like a declaration from the principal on child safety,” said Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson for the state principals’ association. “It will compel schools to take the issue more seriously.”

Parents’ groups, however, remain sceptical. While they welcome the checklist, many argue that rules alone are not enough. “Unless monitoring is strict and penalties for lapses are enforced, children will remain vulnerable,” said one parent representative.

The state government is expected to collate the responses from schools and present its findings at the next High Court hearing. For thousands of families across Maharashtra, the answers will be more than paperwork—they will be a measure of how safe their children really are once they step inside the school gates.