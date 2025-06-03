Govt revives rent-a-bike policy after nine-year pause

MUMBAI: The state government has ended a nine-year freeze on its rent-a-bike policy, a move likely to be welcomed by citizens and tourists, as well as the youth, who can benefit from a new income stream. (Shutterstock)

While the transport department is still finalising details such as hourly rental rates, it has announced key aspects of the policy. To offer two-wheelers on rent, an operator will need to secure a licence, which will cost ₹1,000 annually. To qualify for the scheme, the operator must have at least five bikes to rent. They will be allowed to rent bikes only in the jurisdiction of their respective cities or districts,” according to an official of the state transport department.

The rent-a-bike policy, chalked out by the central government in 1997, was implemented in Maharashtra without any regulation or monitoring. The transport department had not framed any rules, even for scrutiny of licences. A stay was imposed in 2016, to stop unregulated operations from getting out of hand, especially in tourist places where transportation options are limited.

However, that did not stop operators from renting bikes while remaining under the government’s radar. By lifting the stay and framing rules for operators, the state government wants to achieve the twin goals of regulating the business and creating a legitimate income opportunity for young people.

“Though the rent-a-bike scheme had been stayed, it was in operation illegally, in connivance with local transport officers. Charges varied widely and there was absolutely no regulation. This also led to loss of revenue to the state exchequer. There was no grievance redressal system for consumers,” said an official from the transport department.

“This scheme will be a boon in places like the Konkan, where there are tourist attractions such as beaches, forts and other sites where transport facilities are poor. In the absence of bikes to rent, auto and taxi services loot tourists. They are also an affordable option for tourists,” said the note drafted by the transport department.

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “We have given permission for the rent-a-bike scheme. It will help us regulate the operations and benefit tourists. I have also asked transport officers to take strict action against illegal operators.”

Ban on rental bikes: The backstory

The scheme was stayed in March 2016 by then transport minister Diwakar Raote, as it was flourishing sans regulation. “The ban was also politically motivated as operators in the Konkan were linked to Narayan Rane, then a senior Congress leader from the opposition,” said a Sena leader.

“Apart from the political angle, the scheme was being implemented without framing rules for renting bikes. Also, while the power to issue licences was with the additional chief secretary of the transport department, they were actually being issued at the local level by transport officers. The then minister wanted to fix these loopholes and so he stayed the scheme,” said an official with the transport department. “With a change in governments, subsequently, the decision to lift the ban was delayed.”