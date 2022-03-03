Govt seeks approval for 6,250 crore additional expenditure through supplementary demands

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, on the first day of the budget session of the state legislature on Thursday, sought approval for an additional expenditure of ₹6,250 crore through supplementary demands.

With this, the total amount sought by the state in 2021-22 as supplementary demands reaches over ₹60,697 crore. During the monsoon and winter sessions, it had sought ₹23,149 crore and ₹31,298 crore respectively over and above the annual budgetary outlay. The state had presented a budget of ₹4,84,091 crore for 2021-22.

Supplementary budget refers to additional expenditure required for the year for unforeseen expenses over and above the annual budget.

“The state has earmarked ₹1,500 crore for pension and other retirement benefits of the state employees, ₹1,000 crore for package scheme of incentives given to industries, and ₹600 crore for basic amenities in municipal corporation areas and special works to be carried out by nagar parishads,” said the supplementary statement of expenditure tabled by deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar in the Assembly on Thursday.

As the state government is struggling to restore reservation for the Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities, it has allocated ₹150 crore for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute, ₹106 crore for Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute, and ₹100 crore for Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal.

The three corporations are related to the Maratha and OBC communities that are upset with the government over reservation.

Samarthan, an independent organisation that analyses the state budget, said the total amount sought as additional expenditure in the form of supplementary demands is 12.54% of the total budget presented in March 2021. The government has also increased the budget size to ₹5,44,789 crore, it said.

In addition, the state government has allocated ₹490.15 crore for subsidy given to farmers (agriculture pump consumers) by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, ₹400 crore for power supply to agriculture pumps through high tension network in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, and ₹390 crore for the implementation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme announced in 2019.

