Govt to conduct fire safety audit in all city hospitals

Mumbai: Announcing that 663 private and government hospitals have been served with notices for failing to comply with fire safety norms, the state government has announced that another fire safety audit will be conducted in all the 1,574 hospitals in the city within 90 days.

The issue of lacunae in fire safety measures and the need for another fire safety audit in city hospitals was debated during the question hour in the state assembly on Tuesday.

MLAs Sunil Raut, Amin Patel, Sunil Prabhu, Amit Deshmukh raised questions related to fire safety and lack of amenities in city hospitals.

Deshmukh said that the government should take up the issue as a priority and ensure that hospitals comply with the fire safety norms in a time-bound manner.

Patel said that the state government, citing lack of funds, had released on ₹1.5 crore to Sir JJ Hospital, which had demanded ₹56 crore towards taking steps to ensure compliance with fire safety norms.

Industries minister Uday Samant said that fire safety audit in public hospitals such as JJ, Nair and Cooper have been completed.

“We have 1,574 private and public hospitals in Mumbai and 663 of them have been served notices after they were found to have failed to comply with the fire safety norms.

“They have been directed to comply with the norms by taking necessary steps. We will ensure their compliance and audit all the 1,574 hospitals in the city once again within 90 days,” he said.

The minister said that the government would make funds available for the audit as a priority.

CM replies

In a written reply, chief minister Eknath Shinde informed the lower house that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received a complaint alleging corruption of ₹100 crore in procurement of medicines for their hospitals.

“The BMC has appointed medicine producers and suppliers for the supply of Schedule-2 medicines in February 2023. They have been tied up for the supply of the medicines for the next two years,” stated the reply. “The appointment of the suppliers was done after a previous company was fined ₹6 lakh in July 2022. The process to blacklist the company has been initiated.”

