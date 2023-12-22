Govt to review egg prices for midday meals

MUMBAI: After the surge in egg prices almost hijacked state government’s initiative to include the food item in midday meals, it has taken it upon itself to review the price of eggs every month. Recently, the state government had mandated that the protein intake of school children be enhanced, but school managements and teachers’ organisations who were tasked to implement the government resolution (GR) faced a roadblock in the form of fluctuating prices of eggs. HT Image

HT on December 16 had reported how the budget of ₹5 allocated per egg for the schools was at odds with the market price which swung between ₹7 and ₹9. School management committees had therefore demanded a revaluation of the rates.

In response to their concerns, the state education department issued a GR on Thursday outlining the government’s commitment to reviewing egg prices every month. The evaluation will be based on the rates fixed by the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) and the average prices displayed on the NECC website.

Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson for the Maharashtra School Principals Association, supported the government’s decision, stating, “This decision will help school management to make eggs available for students throughout the year.” He emphasised that it will also ensure a steady supply, in the absence of a streamlined distribution system akin to staples like rice and other grains.

Highlighting the benefits of the decision, Hansu Bhore, a member of a school management committee from a zilla parishad school near Karjat, noted that the re-evaluation will simplify the purchasing process. However, he pointed out that challenges may crop in students’ preference for country chicken eggs over broiler chicken eggs, and the difficulty of sourcing the adequate quantity weekly.

He urged the government to assist school management committees to establish a reliable supply-chain channel, which will address the concerns of cost, procurement and distribution.