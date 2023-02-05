Govt turns Mumbai civic budget into a political statement

STRAP: Budget document cites ‘instructions of CM-DCM’

Mumbai: For the first time in the history of the BMC, its annual budget document has attributed several proposals and schemes to the chief minister and deputy chief minister of the state, with the words ‘As per the directions/instructions of the CM-DCM’. This unusual gesture by civic chief I S Chahal makes it clear that the budget is also a political statement by the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP (BSS-BJP) ahead of the civic polls.

All the suggestions made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a letter to Chahal—which was made public two days ago by the CM’s office—have been accommodated in the budget, including concretising 397 km of roads, a ₹1729-crore beautification plan, installing air-purifier towers and setting up a skill development programme. The budget document also says that the property tax waiver was extended at the behest of Shinde and Fadnavis.

The whole exercise, which comes just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off several infrastructure projects for the city, is being seen as an indication from the BSS-BJP to Mumbaikars that the ruling alliance has a vision for the city’s development. It aims to send the clear message that it can run the city better than the Shiv Sena, which was in power in the BMC for over 25 years.

The civic budget presented on Saturday by Chahal, who is the administrator in the absence of the elected body, has the imprints of Shinde and Fadnavis all over it. Shinde’s letter on Thursday to Chahal had suggested installing air purification towers to tackle air pollution to “take care of the health of Mumbaikars”, and undertaking door-to-door surveys to create a database. He had also suggested that the BMC start a skill development programme and undertake beautification of the city. All these suggestions have been incorporated in the budget.

The budget’s political citations assume significance in the context of the BJP’s attempts to win India’s richest municipal corporation, which has been the source of the Sena’s strength and influence for over 25 years. After the vertical split in the party led by Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP now wants to give it a further blow by defeating it in the Mumbai civic polls. A victory is very important for both the ruling parties, as a win for Thackeray would give him the much-needed boost to revive his party, which could directly affect the electoral fortunes of the ruling alliance.

Expectedly, the ruling alliance welcomed the budget while the Shiv Sena (UBT) slammed it. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar gave a thumbs-up to the provisions in the budget while tangentially taking a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT). “For the past 25 years, the BMC budget has always been of, for and by contractors,” he said. “This year, it is based on the demands and expectations of Mumbaikars.” Shelar also emphasised that the provision of ₹1,500 crore for the environment with a provision to control air pollution was a result of the intervention by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and his suggestion to the BMC commissioner.

Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray criticised the budget and alleged that it was for the contractor friends of the Shinde-Fadnavis government. He also demanded that the BMC come up with a white paper on the fixed deposits of the BMC. He also raised questions on the term ‘Internal Temporary Transfer’ used in the budget, expressing a fear that the FD money would be used to please the contractor friends of the Shinde government.