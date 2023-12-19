Navi Mumbai Green activists plan walkathon to highlight mangrove hacking

Upset at the repeated attempts by miscreants to damage mangroves spread over acres of land in T.S Chanakaya wetlands in Nerul, the environment activists in Navi Mumbai have decided to voice their concern by organising a walkathon on December 24 at 8 am. Christened “Chalo Chanakaya”, the walkathon is aimed at creating awareness about the issue.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

“Mangroves are protected and their hacking amounts to nothing less than a crime. Authorities need to take action in accordance with the law. It was disturbing to see a more than 100 meter expanse covered with intentionally hacked mangroves,” said Seema Tania, a resident and nature lover. At the gathering, the activists will discuss the repeated damage to mangroves and further course of action they plan to take.

Repeated instances of damage to mangroves to pave way for constructions have been raised often by environment groups in Navi Mumbai. Residents have often visited the wetlands and returned with shocking violations. “Dumping of debris, intentionally blocking the water inlet gates have become a regular affair in these parts. Mangroves should be conserved. A vast portion of mangroves has been destroyed, which inevitably disturbs the ecosystem as the sighting of birds gets affected,” said another activist Sunil Agarwal.

Even as a team from the mangrove conservation unit, Forest department conducted a site inspection, the apathy by authorities towards mangrove preservation resonates amongst nature lovers. “The administration is not at all serious about protecting mangroves. Despite supposedly stringent laws, the kind of destruction happening only points towards absolute apathy,” said naturalist Sunjoy Monga. The recent reports indicating the hacking of nearly 1.3 acre of mangrove land to make way for airport surveillance radar has further angered them. “The eagerness is only to pay lip service to environmental issues and make hollow statements of protecting nature. The price the entire city will have to pay for the intentional damage caused to nature will prove detrimental,” added Monga.