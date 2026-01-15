Mumbai: Over 350 citizens, runners and environmental activists will take to the streets at the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon to raise alarm over construction and other leniencies proposed in the draft eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) masterplan of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Greens to use the Mumbai Marathon to flag SGNP ESZ construction concerns

The collective effort, anchored by Muse Foundation, includes participants across race categories, from the full 42 km and half marathon to the 5 km dream run. Apart from runners, a large cheering squad made up of non-runners will be stationed at multiple points along the route from 5am onwards, holding placards and engaging spectators in conversations on the environmental implications of the draft ESZ plan.

Nishant Bangera, founder of Muse Foundation, said, “The idea is to use a public platform like the marathon to educate people about what is at stake. This is one of the biggest environmental catastrophes Mumbai could face if unchecked development is allowed around SGNP.” He added, “People are largely unaware of the rough plan and the rights citizens have to question it. We want them to speak up.”

The Muse Foundation’s initiative has seen rapid traction. A participation form circulated just two weeks ago has already drawn over 350 registrations, with numbers steadily rising. Out of this, 300 are runners and the rest are part of the cheering squads.

Among the runners is Kranti Salvi, who holds the Guinness World Record for running the fastest marathon in a sari, a traditional Welsh dress, and a Japanese kimono. Salvi has been actively campaigning on environmental issues and is also organising a refresher training run ahead of the marathon.

Environmental activists associated with multiple campaigns will also be participating in the initiative marking the first such coordinated presence at the marathon. The group also plans to canvas in multiple regions, especially on Saturday, a day before the run, to increase the participation in their awareness drive. The group plans to highlight that despite widespread opposition, public hearings on the draft plan have not adequately addressed citizen’s concerns.

Gita Bhatia, an environmental activist from Malabar Hill, said, “I have been fighting deforestation for years. When we heard about the Save SGNP movement and the master plan, we wanted to be part of every effort to protect it. I have run the marathon before, and this year we’ll be in the cheering squad with posters, talking to citizens. Clean air and public health are directly linked. This is extremely important to us.”