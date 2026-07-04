Isha Ambani turns the tables on Mumbai influencer with art quiz at NMACC: ‘Can you name four artists?’
Isha Ambani left a Mumbai influencer stumped with a witty art question during an exhibition at NMACC.
A Mumbai influencer, known for asking people quick questions in his videos, found himself on the other side of the game when he met Isha Ambani at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
The influencer, identified as Arya Kothari, shared a video on Instagram from inside the cultural centre, where he was seen interacting with Isha Ambani during the Second Nature exhibition. What began as a warm exchange quickly turned into a funny moment after Ambani asked him a question about the artworks on display.
(Also read: ‘Is it a real mango?’ Isha Ambani reveals truth behind her unusual Met Gala accessory)
Isha Ambani turns the tables
In the clip, Isha Ambani is heard saying, “Thank you for coming to the show. I hope you liked it.”
Kothari replied, “I loved it.”
She then asked him, “Can you name four artists showing over here?”
Caught off guard, Kothari paused and said, “Um... I don't know, I'm so sorry.”
Ambani responded with perfect comic timing, “That's correct.”
(Also read: Ambani family hosts Rihanna at Antilia in Mumbai, photos of warm welcome go viral)
The moment left viewers amused, especially because Kothari is usually the one asking strangers questions in his videos. Sharing the clip, he wrote in the caption, “Wasn’t I supposed to ask her questions?Loved the Second Nature exhibition”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the viral moment
The clip has drawn several reactions from social media users, many of whom found the exchange both funny and unexpected. One user wrote, “Haha this huge bro. Love this,” while another summed up the moment as “UNO reverse.”
A third user joked, “Rare footage of me giving my vivas,” comparing Kothari’s confused pause to a student struggling during an oral exam. Another user said, “bro finally met a worthy opponent,” referring to Ambani’s quick question and effortless timing.
(Also read: ‘Mom, mom, mom’: Isha Ambani points at every piece of diamond, emerald from Nita Ambani’s collection at Met Gala)
About the Second Nature exhibition
According to the official website of NMACC, the Second Nature exhibition features immersive artworks and installations. These may include light, sound, projections, mirrors, reflective surfaces and low light environments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More