MUMBAI: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have launched a hunt against a man who entered the ladies’ compartment of a Kalyan-bound AC local train without clothes on Tuesday. The FIR was filed on Wednesday after a video of the incident went viral on social media. GRP on a search for man who boarded ladies coach without clothes

According to the Kurla GRP, CCTV footage at Ghatkopar station showed the man dressed in a shirt and a pair of shorts at 4.30pm. As soon as a CSMT to Kalyan-bound train halted at the platform at 4.40pm, he took off his clothes before boarding the ladies’ compartment. All passengers screamed at him to get off the train, but he did not budge. The train’s ticket checker forced him to get off at the next station in Vikhroli. Meanwhile, a passenger dialled the station manager for help, who in turn called a GRP constable. The home guards, who were not aware of what happened, stopped him to get him dressed and offered him water. After this, they allowed him to leave.

An officer said CCTV footage at Vikhroli station showed the man get onboard a CSMT-bound train and deboard at Matunga station. He was seen begging for money, with which he bought himself some food. Then he was seen boarding another CSMT-bound local train.

The man is yet to be identified and the police are trying to locate him. An FIR was registered under sections 296 (obscene acts and songs) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and under section 162 (entering carriage or other place reserved for females) Indian Railways Act.