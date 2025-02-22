THANE: A Government Railway Police (GRP) sub-inspector from Kalyan was critically injured near Khardi on Friday morning while conducting panchnama of a woman who had fallen from a moving train at midnight. The officer, PSI Kailash Garje, sustained multiple fractures from the collision. Cop probing accident on tracks hit by a train

According to officials, Garje was preparing a panchnama of the accident when the collision occurred. “He was focused on completing the formalities and unaware of the approaching train,” said a GRP officer.

Garje was immediately rushed to the Railway Hospital in Kalyan for treatment.

The deceased woman, who allegedly fell from the train around midnight, remains unidentified. A local disaster management team reached the spot, and with the help of GRP, shifted her body to the Shahapur Sub-District Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to find out what caused her to fall and to trace her relatives. The incident marks the second death at the same location this week, with a 26-year-old unidentified woman found dead on Tuesday, reportedly after falling from a train.

These incidents have raised concerns among local authorities and railway officials. The back-to-back incidents have prompted officials to consider revision of safety protocols for railway personnel conducting accident-related duties in high-risk areas, the officer said.