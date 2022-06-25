Guidance centres to assist FYJC aspirants with online admissions
Mumbai The state education department will operate 43 ‘guidance centres’ across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to assist class 11 aspirants from state board schools with the online admissions to first year junior college (FJYC) from June 27.
The centres, officials said, will operate on a walk-in basis in select SSC schools from 10am to 2pm every day, with three officials present at every centre to address queries from parents and students. A circular to this effect was issued by the office of the deputy director (education), Mumbai, late on June 24.
A full list of all 43 guidance centres, along with contact details of designated officials, is available on the education department’s website.
A meeting of officials who have been running these guidance centres was held at the state board offices in Vashi on Saturday afternoon, in the presence of Sandeep Sangave, deputy director (education), Mumbai.
Zakir Ansari, assistant teacher at SHA Rais High School, Bhiwandi, who is one of the designated officials at the guidance centre located on premises, said, “Our aim is to assist all class 11 aspirants who are having difficulty in filing part two of their online admissions form, which starts from Monday. Some students may not understand the platform, or may not have access to it for whatever reason. We will ensure that they are able to fill out the remaining portion of their applications without any hindrances.”
“We will also be setting up a guidance centre at our offices in Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Charni Road, so students requiring any kind of assistance can approach us for help there too,” said Sangave.
