Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom strengthened India’s spiritual foundations: Modi

PANVEL: Owe Ground in Navi Mumbai’s sector 29 resembled a devotional township on Sunday, with lakhs of people queued up for a darshan of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib amid continuous prayers, kirtan and chants of ‘Waheguru’ and ‘Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’. Sunday was the concluding day of a two-day congregation organised by the state government’s minority development department along with the state coordination committee to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru. (HT PHOTO)

Sunday was the concluding day of a two-day congregation organised by the state government’s minority development department along with the state coordination committee to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru. Also known as ‘Hind di Chadar’, Guru Teg Bahadur fought for religious freedom and was beheaded in 1675 on orders from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The two-day event commemorating his martyrdom drew around 1.8-2 million people, including Sikh devotees from across India and overseas.

A host of politicians and religious leaders participated in Sunday’s proceedings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the programme virtually, said Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom strengthened India’s spiritual and cultural foundations.

“When our gurus made the ultimate sacrifice, society stood united for truth and culture. That spirit of social unity is needed even today,” Modi said.

He congratulated the state government for organising various programmes to commemorate the guru’s martyrdom, and cited national initiatives honouring Sikh heritage, including Veer Bal Diwas observances, the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, improved Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage facilities and commemorative coins and stamps.

Modi referred to reopening investigations into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, additional compensation for victims, evacuation of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus and relief measures under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“When the younger generation connects with courage and truth, tradition becomes the pathway to the future,” he said.

Home minister Amit Shah, who attended the programme, described Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom as decisive in protecting Hindu dharma and religious freedom.

Referring to the guru’s role in sheltering and aiding Kashmiri Brahmins who had been ordered by Augangzeb to convert to Islam, Shah said, “If the ninth guru had not sacrificed his life to protect Hindu dharma and Hindus, there would be no Hindus left in the world today.”

He called the guru’s execution a turning point against oppression, and appealed for vigilance against religious conversions carried out through coercion or inducement.

Shah praised programmes organised by the state government in Nagpur, Nanded and Navi Mumbai, saying these had reunited Nanak-namleva communities including Sindhi, Banjara, Labana, Mohiyal, Valmiki, Sikligar and Udasin traditions.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice had ensured freedom of worship for future generations.

“We practise our faith freely today because Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life to protect dharma and culture,” he said.

The chief minister highlighted Maharashtra’s historic links with Punjab through Sant Namdev Maharaj and Guru Gobind Singh’s association with Nanded, and announced that a hospital named after Guru Tegh Bahadur would be built in Navi Mumbai.

Lessons on the Guru’s martyrdom would be included in the school curricula too, he said.

Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar also addressed the gathering.

Shinde described the guru’s martyrdom as a sacrifice for humanity, while Pawar said the guru’s sacrifice represented defence of human rights and cultural freedom and brought together eight Nanak-namleva communities on a common platform.

Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa said Guru Tegh Bahadur’s execution in Chandni Chowk marked a defining moment in Indian history. “Guru Tegh Bahadur gave his head but did not abandon his faith. His sacrifice protected Sanatan dharma and religious freedom,” he said.

The two-day congregation included an exhibition featuring illustrated panels, audio-visual installations, traditional Sikh weaponry; Banjara and Labana performances; and nagar kirtan from Belapur to Kharghar. Round-the-clock langar operations were powered by nearly 1,000 LPG cylinders and served meals continuously, while volunteers assisted elderly pilgrims.

Over 150 special government buses operated amid traffic curbs within a two-kilometre radius of the venue. More than 300 doctors and paramedical staff manned medical centres backed by ambulances and an on-site ICU facility, while nearly 3,000 police personnel monitored crowds via CCTV and a central control room.