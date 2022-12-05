Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Guv writes to CM: Abdul Sattar may face action over abusive remarks against Sule

Guv writes to CM: Abdul Sattar may face action over abusive remarks against Sule

mumbai news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 12:28 AM IST

An all-women delegation comprising MPs, MLAs and leaders from the state met the governor and demanded action against Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA for his remarks against Sule. Koshyari wrote a letter to CM over the incident and sought appropriate action against Sattar

Abdul Sattar is Shiv Sena MLA from Shinde camp (HT Photo)
Abdul Sattar is Shiv Sena MLA from Shinde camp (HT Photo)
ByFaisal Malik

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar, who courted controversy for allegedly making abusive comments on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of parliament Supriya Sule, may now face serious consequences. Following a backlash over his remarks, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sought action against Sattar, who holds the agriculture minister portfolio and is considered close to chief minister Eknath Shinde.

On November 7, the minister allegedly used abusive remarks against Sule, while reacting to her comments about Shiv Sena MLAs jumping ship to Eknath Shinde’s group for a sum of 50 crore.

Sattar said, “If Supriya Sule has become so ****, then we will also give it to her.”

An all-women delegation comprising MPs, MLAs and leaders from the state met the governor on November 14 and demanded action against Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) MLA for his remarks against Sule. Subsequently, Koshyari wrote a letter to CM over the incident and sought appropriate action against Sattar.

Raj Bhavan officials confirmed that a letter had been sent to the chief minister in the last week of November. NCP Rajya Sabha Fauzia Khan, who led the delegation to Raj Bhavan tweeted a letter received from Koshyari. “I have sent your memorandum to the chief minister for appropriate action,” states the letter from the governor shared by NCP MP on Twitter.

“Governor has taken cognisance of the memorandum submitted by the women delegation and sent it to the chief minister for appropriate action. I thank the Governor for this,” Khan said in her tweet.

Later, when questioned by the media, Sattar defended himself. “I said that... if (she) needs money, she can take it lying with us. “I always stand by whatever I say,” he said defiantly.

However, after Shinde’s intervention, Sattar expressed his regret. “Someone is trying to provoke us and defame us. Someone is accusing us [of taking] money. I have used terms from rural parlance for them. This is not urban lingo... I apologise if I have hurt the sentiments of women.”

The all-women delegation met the governor to register a protest against the minister’s derogatory comment. Koshyari on the other hand is already at the centre of controversy over “insulting Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Faisal Malik

    Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out