Gym trainer drowns in reservoir in Shahapur

THANE: A Kalyan-based gym trainer was washed away in a water reservoir, in Shahapur, on Sunday, when he went there for a picnic with his friends. His body was discovered after a search operation by Kinhavali police on Monday. HT Image

The incident took place in the vicinity of Kerala Village farmhouse in the Shenave-Khaire area of Shahapur taluka. The trainer, who was later identified as 24-year-old Vinayak Waze, drowned after hitting a rock in the reservoir. Kinhavali police have registered a case of an accidental death and initiated an investigation.

Cops said Vinayak was accompanied by 10 to 12 friends on the picnic. He misread the water condition and took a plunge. “Vinayak was an excellent swimmer and a gym trainer at a fitness centre in Kalyan. He had decided to swim after lunch with some of our friends,” said a friend.

He added, “As it was raining heavily, I told them to be careful about the water current and unfortunately, we lost him. When Vinayak jumped from the small wall, he hit a rock in the stream and went underwater, and never surfaced. We thought he would come out, but after 10 when we did not see him, we informed the villagers. The water level had significantly increased by the time the rescue operation started.”