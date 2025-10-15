‘Had deer fawn, leopard cubs in my care’: Forest minister Ganesh Naik’s remarks spark political storm

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra’s forest minister, Ganesh Naik, has landed in controversy after a candid admission at a community programme in Vashi, where he said that he had once kept wild animals in his care before releasing them when he assumed ministerial office. Navi Mumbai, India - April 29, 2019:Special story BJP leader Ganesh Naik in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

A video of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s remarks, made during an event organised by the Rajya Muslim Khatik Samaj Seva Sanstha on Monday, has since gone viral.

Addressing members of the Khatik community, traditionally engaged in goat rearing and the meat trade, Naik began his speech by referring to goats brought from Marathwada, before digressing into a personal anecdote.

“Those working here, who bring goats from Marathwada, had once brought a deer for me. When I asked how it came, they said the fawn had strayed into the herd of goats. I took care of it,” he said.

“But when I became a minister, I said we can’t keep it at our place, and so released it. As a forest minister, you can’t keep jungle animals, peacocks, etc. I also had leopard cubs, but how can one take care of them? We take care of them with love, but it is an offence as per law, and hence we have to stop that love.”

Wildlife experts were quick to point out that under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, possession of protected species—even with good intentions—constitutes a punishable offence.

A veteran politician from Navi Mumbai, Naik has held the forest portfolio twice: between 2004 and 2009, and again since December 2024. His long association with the ministry makes his words particularly significant.

Political backlash

It wasn’t long before Naik’s remarks sparked a political row, with leaders from across Maharashtra’s two major political alliances criticising the BJP leader.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant demanded action against Naik, writing on social media: “Maharashtra’s Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has admitted that he kept a deer fawn (passing remarks for tiger cubs as well) even before becoming forest minister. If any ordinary citizen had done this, they would have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. But when the Forest Minister himself admits to illegally keeping a wild animal, the government remains silent. This is not just hypocrisy—it’s an insult to law and wildlife protection itself. Will the Chief Minister order an inquiry, or will the law once again bend for his ministers?”

Kishore Patkar, the Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena chief, questioned Naik’s responsibility as a minister. “For a person in such a responsible position to admit to keeping leopard cubs and a deer is shocking. Under the Wildlife Protection Act, this is a punishable offence. If he had found these animals, he should have immediately informed the police or the forest department. Instead, he kept them in his possession. This is a very serious matter,” he said.

Patkar also demanded an inquiry into the matter. “We need to know who brought these cubs to him and where they are now. This is directly linked to the illegal custody of wildlife. Saying ‘I released them after becoming minister’ is the height of irresponsibility and sends the wrong message. If necessary, I will file a Public Interest Litigation in court. I am already consulting my lawyer on the matter.”

Naik’s clarification

Following the uproar, Naik claimed his remarks had been misinterpreted and denied ever keeping wild animals illegally.

“A part of my conversation during a public event has been misinterpreted. Had anyone asked me directly, I would have gladly provided detailed information. My comment was merely an example of affection and concern towards wild animals,” he said.

“No one should hunt wild animals or keep them in captivity. They should be released into the wild — that was the intention behind my example. Many times, wild animals wander into farms, and some are injured. In such situations, one should show compassion and hand them over to rescue centres. The natural habitat is the rightful place for all wild animals,” he added.

Naik stressed, “I had never kept any wild animal illegally in my possession. Wild animals are safe only in the forest, and it is essential to strictly follow all government regulations designed to protect them.”