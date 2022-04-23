Hanuman Chalisa row: Our aim is fulfilled, though.., says Navneet Rana

Amravati MP Navneet Rana - at the centre of the 'Hanuman Chalisa' row in Mumbai with husband and independent MLA Ravi Rana, on Saturday called the ruling Shiv Sena a 'party of goons'. Navneet and Ravi Rana had declared they would recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in front of 'Matoshree', the home of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, at 9 am Saturday.

However, this led to protests by hundreds of Shiv Sena workers, who gathered outside the Ranas' residence waving flags and shouting slogans. Some Sainiks also broke barricades and tried to enter the lawmaker couple's residence but were stopped by police.

Security was also tightened outside Matoshree to prevent a law and order situation.

The day-long stand-off between the Ranas and the Shiv Sena ended with a whimper after Ravi Rana said they would back down citing prime minister Narendra Modi's visit Sunday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Navneet Rana said, "Our aim was fulfilled, though Ravi Rana and I couldn't reach Matoshree and chant the 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside the CM's residence."

She also called the ruling Sena a party of goons. "Shiv Sena has become a party of goons. Uddhav Thackeray only knows how to file offences against people and put them behind bars. He's creating a Bengal-like situation in Maharashtra," she said.

Her husband also hit out at Uddhav Thackeray, saying the chief minister was misusing his power by using the police to prevent him and his wife from reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

"Police aren't allowing us to step outside our house. Chief minister has given them the instruction to do so and Shiv Sena workers are trying to attack our residence...Maharashtra CM is misusing his power," Ravi Rana said in a social media post.

The Sena has condemned the actions of the Ranas by saying the 'Hanuman Chalisa' protest was a part of a conspiracy to disturb the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

