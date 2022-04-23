Hanuman Chalisa row: Our aim is fulfilled, though.., says Navneet Rana
Amravati MP Navneet Rana - at the centre of the 'Hanuman Chalisa' row in Mumbai with husband and independent MLA Ravi Rana, on Saturday called the ruling Shiv Sena a 'party of goons'. Navneet and Ravi Rana had declared they would recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in front of 'Matoshree', the home of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, at 9 am Saturday.
However, this led to protests by hundreds of Shiv Sena workers, who gathered outside the Ranas' residence waving flags and shouting slogans. Some Sainiks also broke barricades and tried to enter the lawmaker couple's residence but were stopped by police.
Also Read| Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana backs off, says won't protest citing PM visit
Security was also tightened outside Matoshree to prevent a law and order situation.
The day-long stand-off between the Ranas and the Shiv Sena ended with a whimper after Ravi Rana said they would back down citing prime minister Narendra Modi's visit Sunday.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Navneet Rana said, "Our aim was fulfilled, though Ravi Rana and I couldn't reach Matoshree and chant the 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside the CM's residence."
Also Read| Hanuman chalisa plan by MLA-MP couple at Uddhav Thacekeray home sparks row
She also called the ruling Sena a party of goons. "Shiv Sena has become a party of goons. Uddhav Thackeray only knows how to file offences against people and put them behind bars. He's creating a Bengal-like situation in Maharashtra," she said.
Her husband also hit out at Uddhav Thackeray, saying the chief minister was misusing his power by using the police to prevent him and his wife from reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.
"Police aren't allowing us to step outside our house. Chief minister has given them the instruction to do so and Shiv Sena workers are trying to attack our residence...Maharashtra CM is misusing his power," Ravi Rana said in a social media post.
The Sena has condemned the actions of the Ranas by saying the 'Hanuman Chalisa' protest was a part of a conspiracy to disturb the law and order situation in Maharashtra.
-
‘Influenced’ by Yogi Adityanath's policies, these 5 gangsters took this step
Five liquor mafia gangsters involved in the manufacture and sale of illegal liquor surrendered before the police in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. They claimed to have taken the decision after being floored by chief minister Yogi Adityanath's policies, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. According to the police officials, Kashmir Singh, Roshan Singh, Deshraj Singh, Chaman Singh and Gurmeet reached the police station.
-
Delhi’s Ashram underpass to be opened on Sunday
The much-delayed Ashram underpass project, which has so far missed eight deadlines, is finally expected to be permanently opened for traffic movement with a formal inauguration ceremony being scheduled by the Delhi government on Sunday, government officials said. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to avoid the stretch. The traffic trials of the underpass started almost a month back on March 22.
-
Tiffin bomb found in well at Una village bordering Punjab
Punjab Police solved last month's Ropar police post blast case with the arrest of an accused from Singa village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police team that carried out the operation with Una police also recovered a tiffin bomb and other explosives from the accused. The accused wer e arrested on Friday and the recovery was made on Saturday.
-
Punjab announces amnesty scheme for transporters
The Punjab government on Saturday announced an amnesty scheme for transporters with an offer to pay overdue motor tax in three months without arrears and penalty. The social media handles of the Aam Aadmi Party announced in the morning that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will come out with an announcement to provide relief to autorickshaw and taxi drivers.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about business events in Pune
EdTech startup byteXL signs up 15 colleges for bridging skill gap byteXL, an experiential learning platform for IT career aspirants, has announced signing up 15 colleges for bridging the skill gap in India and empowering students with their career-readying IT programme. UdChalo bags India SME 100 Award Consumer technology company udChalo has been listed amongst India's top small and medium enterprises 100 lists in the 9th Edition of India SME 100 Awards.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics