HC allows Italian couple to adopt one-year-old baby

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court approved the adoption of a one-year-old child with congenital heart disease by an Italian couple. The court instructed authorities to speed up the process to issue her a passport so that the couple can take the child to her new home in Italy soon.

The girl child, born in July 2023, was surrendered by her mother when she was one-month-old. She was declared “legally free for adoption” by the Child Welfare Committee, Mumbai, under section 38 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2021. The girl’s suffered from a congenital heart defect, and an Italian couple wanted to adopt her. After psychological evaluation and financial assessments of the Italian couple, they were found to be suitable for adoption by the “Mehala Families for Children”, Italy on May this year.

A petition was filed by the Maharashtra State Women’s Council Adoption Group (Asha Sadan Balgruh) under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Hague Convention on Inter-country Adoption, 1993.

Keeping in mind the best interest of the minor and providing a safe environment for her, the court, presided over by justice RI Chagla, recognised the couple’s desire to adopt and allowed the adoption petition last week. The court directed the authorities to issue a birth certificate and a passport to the girl. It instructed the couple not to put her up for further adoption without court’s prior approval.