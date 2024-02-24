HC allows rally in Mira Road featuring BJP MLA Thakur

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Friday granted permission for a procession and rally in Mira Road on February 25, where Telangana BJP MLA T Rajasingh Thakur is the main speaker, subject to certain conditions. Local police had denied permission for the rally earlier citing concerns over potential law and order disturbances owing to the controversial background of Thakur. HT Image

Naresh Nile, local organiser of the rally commemorating the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as well as Thakur had submitted applications to the Mira Road police station and the Kashimira Road police station seeking permission for the programme. But their requests were swiftly denied by authorities, who were concerned about Thakur’s contentious background, including several cases registered against him for alleged hate speeches in Telangana and other states. Additionally, recent incidents of communal unrest, such as riots in Mira Bhayander on January 22 during the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya heightened concerns about the possibility of similar disturbances during the event.

After the police refused permission, Nile filed a criminal writ petition in high court challenging the police’s decision and seeking several reliefs including the quashing of orders issued by the Mira Road and Kashimira Road police stations on February 19, 2024, and February 20, 2024, respectively, refusing permission for the rally. The petition, filed though advocate Vinod Sangvikar, sought the quashing of notices issued under section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code, along with orders dated February 19, 2024, and February 20, 2024, through which a memo (Samajpatra) was issued to the petitioner.

During the proceedings, chief public prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar vehemently opposed the petition. He argued that some untoward incident could take place during the procession/ rally, especially considering the recent rioting in Mira Bhayander. He also emphasised Thakur’s past antecedents, highlighting cases registered against him for hate speeches in Telangana and other states including Maharashtra.

The bench of justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Shivkumar Dige carefully considered the arguments of both sides. The court acknowledged concerns raised by the police but also took into account the absence of any untoward incidents following Thakur’s participation in recent gatherings.