HC appoints panel on accessibility for seniors, differently abled at airports

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the setting up of an expert committee to examine complaints regarding inadequate facilities, including wheelchairs, for senior citizens and differently abled passengers at airports across India. The committee, which will be chaired by retired judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice (Retd) Goda Raghuram, will also submit recommendations to improve accessibility at airports. Mumbai, India - Aug. 28, 2015 : Bombay High Court : ( Photo by Bhushan Koyande )

The division bench of Justice GS Kulkarni and Justice Advait Sethna issued the direction on two petitions, which highlighted serious difficulties faced by the passengers due to the lack of wheelchair support at airports, especially at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

The petitions—one filed by a 50-year-old woman with arthritis, and another by a 53-year-old man— also raised broader concerns about the chronic shortage of mobility assistance at the busy airport.

The woman, who travelled to Colombo with her 80-year-old mother in September 2023, said she experienced severe discomfort when only one wheelchair was provided for both of them. The other petitioner raised broader concerns about the chronic shortage of mobility assistance at the busy airport.

Stressing the importance of providing adequate care to passengers in need of these facilities, the division bench stated that the expert committee would elevate the issues raised during the hearings and suggest guidelines to ensure comfortable travel for wheelchair users.

“We are constituting an effective and useful committee. We don’t think there is anything adverse in this. In fact, it is going to be useful for DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation),” the bench said, adding that the committee will include three members, including a senior officer from the DGCA and Shirish Deshpande, chairperson of the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.

The court also suggested that the committee hear civil aviation companies, or airlines, the petitioners and/or representatives of travellers, representatives of various airport services operators, a senior official from the department of the disability commissioner, and any other party the committee may deem appropriate, to deliberate on the issue.

In its previous hearing on Monday, the bench had stressed that senior citizens and persons with disabilities are particularly vulnerable, especially during flight delays. It noted that the lack of sufficient facilities for these individuals affects thousands of passengers across India every day, and called for immediate systemic reform. “The facilities must be available before time. Authorities need to adopt preventive measures rather than react to each crisis,” the court said.

Calling the shortage of wheelchair assistance at CSMIA a matter of “human dignity”, the judges suggested that the DGCA consider imposing substantial penalties on airlines that fail to comply. The bench had also proposed the formation of an expert committee during that hearing.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on June 30.