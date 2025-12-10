Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
HC asks 26/11 acquitted accused to look for other job, not insist on auto driver permission

ByKaruna Nidhi
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 06:58 am IST

Fahim Ansari told the court that other jobs, including those in security services, private companies, factories, schools, and colleges, also require a character certificate from the police

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday suggested that Fahim Arshad Mohammad Yusuf Ansari, one of the two accused acquitted in the 26/11 terror attack case, should look for some other job rather than insisting on a police clearance certificate (PCC) required to work as an auto rickshaw or taxi driver.

Accused Fahim Ansari coming outside the Arther road jail in Mumbai on Tuesday. HT PHOTO (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai .. 21 decembar 2010 .... News... Accused Fahim Ansari coming outside the Arther road jail in Mumbai on Tuesday. HT PHOTO (Hindustan Times)

“We have shown you the reports. We cannot go beyond that,” the division bench of justices AS Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale told Ansari’s lawyer, advocate Payoshi Roy, referring to the Maharashtra government’s strong opposition to his plea and a confidential police report submitted to the court about his alleged association with a banned terror outfit.

Roy, however, submitted that despite Ansari’s acquittal, he has been unable to get a job due to the denial of the PCC. She added that all other jobs, including those in security services, private companies, factories, schools, and colleges, require a character certificate from the police.

Moreover, she said, these jobs offer a salary of only 7,000 to 10,000 per month, which is not sufficient for Ansari to sustain his family. She added that no one was willing to hire him as a domestic help or as a personal driver.

“Plying an auto rickshaw or a taxi can be the most effective means for him to eat enough, as he can earn 20,000- 25,000 per month. Despite his acquittal, he is being denied a character certificate, which is not reasonable,” said Roy.

She also argued that since no FIR had been registered against Ansari after he was released from jail, he should be granted a character certificate, as he is in a very difficult situation.

The state government, however, clarified that it was not willing to grant Ansari the character certificate. After hearing both sides, the court reserved its orders on Ansari’s petition.

Unemployed since the printing press where he worked shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ansari has challenged the police’s refusal to grant him a PCC, which would enable him to work as a commercial auto driver. He stated that the refusal, on grounds of his alleged links with Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was arbitrary, discriminatory, and seeped in prejudice. He also claimed that he was being deprived of his fundamental rights to livelihood and life guaranteed under the Constitution.

Ansari was arrested on January 23, 2009, for allegedly providing local support to the 10 Pakistani terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008, killing 166 people over 72 hours. On May 3, 2010, a special court cleared Ansari and his co-accused, Sabauddin Ahmed, of all the charges levelled against them. On February 21, 2011, the Bombay High Court upheld their acquittal.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
