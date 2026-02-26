NAGPUR: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay high court (HC) has issued notices to the Union government and other state-run agencies over a proposed iron ore mining project near the famed tiger corridor in Chandrapur district. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the court directed the respondents to file their replies within four weeks. HC asks Centre to respond to a PIL on mining project

The PIL was filed by Eco-Pro (an NGO) president Bandu Dhotre and social activist Yogeshwar Dudhapachare, challenging the proposed mining project at Lohadongri, Ramtek taluka, in Nagpur district. The matter was heard on Tuesday by Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Raj Wakode, who sought responses from the Central government and other concerned authorities.

According to the petition, the project, proposed by Sunflag Iron and Steel Company, involves mining over 35.94 hectares of reserved forest land in compartment No. 439 under the Brahmapuri Forest Division in Chandrapur district. The site is ecologically sensitive and falls within a crucial wildlife corridor connecting the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and the Ghodazari Wildlife Sanctuary, in Chandrapur district.

Petitioners contended that the project could lead to felling nearly 18,000 trees and result in irreversible biodiversity loss. They pointed out that a three-member expert committee appointed by the State Wildlife Board had earlier opposed the proposal, warning that mining activities could escalate human-wildlife conflict in surrounding areas. Despite these objections, the State Wildlife Board reportedly approved the proposal on January 6, 2026.

The project near Lohardongri village also entails construction of roads and ancillary infrastructure, which may require diverting additional forest land beyond the mining site.

Environmental activists and wildlife experts have raised serious concerns, stating that the corridor plays a critical role in maintaining ecological connectivity. They emphasise that the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is among India’s most significant tiger habitats, and disturbances in this landscape could severely affect wildlife movement, genetic exchange, and overall ecological balance.

The Lohadongri corridor is said to support around five tigers, eight to ten leopards, sloth bears, wild dogs, deer, and numerous smaller species of birds, reptiles, insects, and flora that sustain the forest ecosystem.

Mohan Kothekar, an active environmentalist warns that disrupting such corridors can fragment habitats, restrict animal movement, and increase instances of conflict between wildlife and humans.

The PIL further alleges violations of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980; the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. It also claims that mandatory clearance from the National Board for Wildlife has not been obtained.

The petitioners argued that the environmental cost of the project far outweighs its benefits, noting that it is expected to generate only 32 permanent jobs while posing substantial ecological risks.