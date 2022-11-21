HC asks composer to disclose financial records of company

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed Sajid Khan, music composer and brother of Wajid Khan, who passed away due to Covid and other complications in 2020, to submit the financial records of the Sajid-Wajid LLP. The HC also directed Wajid’s wife Kamalrukh Khan to file her response by November 22.

Kamalrukh had approached the HC claiming a share in the property and assets in the name of her deceased husband. She had alleged that Sajid and his mother refused to pay her anything.

She had claimed that while the cumulative interests in the name of her husband was around ₹22 crore, Sajid had taken over all of it and was not willing to give her the share, which Wajid had willed to her and her two children.

On November 14, the single judge bench of justice R I Chagla, which heard the interim application of Kamalrukh in a testamentary petition seeking safeguarding of her share in her deceased husband’s property, was informed by advocate Bahraiz Irani that the respondent had not complied with the April 7 order of the HC to disclose the returns of the firm in which the deceased had an interest. Irani submitted that though an affidavit had been filed by the respondents there were no disclosures in the said affidavit.

A previous HC bench had directed the respondents to file an affidavit disclosing the entire estate of the deceased along with the necessary tax returns and their accompanied computation of income or sale. The bench had also directed to submit the returns of the company. Apart from this, the respondents were asked to furnish details of all other similar commercial entities in which the deceased had any interest or share.

During the recent hearing, senior advocate Birendra Saraf for the respondents informed the bench that there had been a disclosure of the estate of Wajid as per the April 7 order, however, he sought liberty to file an affidavit disclosing the returns of the company. The bench allowed the same and posted the hearing to November 22.

In her application, Kamalrukh had claimed that apart from the sole ownership in immovable properties, jewellery, gold and luxury watches, Wajid Khan had also invested in mutual funds and a luxury vehicle.

She had further claimed that Wajid Khan had seven paintings and sketches by M F Hussain, Tyeb Mehta, V S Gaitonde, S H Raza and two paintings made by J Swaminathan, which are in the possession of the respondent.