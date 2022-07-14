HC asks ex-chief justice to probe into Nagpur District Cooperative Bank scam
The Bombay high court’s Nagpur bench has asked former Calcutta high court chief justice JN Patel to probe into a ₹150-crore Nagpur District Cooperative Bank scam. Former minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar is the bank’s chairman and the main accused in the scam.
The bench’s decision came in response to one Omprakash Kamdi’s petition for expedited trial in the case, which has been lingering since 2002. The petitioner demanded fixing responsibility for the losses caused to the bank, particularly by its directors, and recovery of dues from them under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act.
Patel will replace former principal district and sessions judge Subhash Mohod. A division bench allowed the cooperative department in May 2017 to appoint Mohod for the probe into the matter. Mohod was unable to submit the probe report as per the deadline because of his poor health.
Additional government pleader Mehroz Pathan informed the bench that Mohod was suffering from heart-related ailments and will be unable to complete the inquiry before the extended deadline of November 6.
Rainfall in Maharastra to reduce after July 15: IMD
Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Maharashtra and all sub-divisions are now showing excess rainfall. However, rainfall activity is likely to reduce in the next two weeks of July according to India Meteorological Department. Head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi said that for July 15 to July 21, rainfall in southern parts of central Maharashtra, south of Konkan and Goa and south of Marathwada will be lower than normal.
Fortnight after busting Lawrence-Rinda gang, Punjab Police arrest 13 members
Two weeks after busting an inter-state gang backed by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Harwinder Rinda, Punjab Police have arrested 13 more members, including nine sharpshooters of the gang. Also read: Moose Wala murder: SIT gets four more days to grill two shooters Stating this in Chandigarh on Thursday, inspector general of police, headquarters, Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said the Jalandhar rural police chased down the accused persons after a fortnight-long operation led by special teams.
Taste of Life: How Indian kitchens embraced arrowroot
“Uposhanapakashastra” (the science of cooking food for fasting) is a cookbook written by Durgabai Bhat in 1892. It features a recipe called “ararutachi kheer” (arrowroot kheer). One can add nutmeg or cardamom. Bhat mentions that the kheer could also be given to convalescents. When Bhat wrote her book, arrowroot had been commercially available for only a few decades. Within a few decades, it established a strong foothold in the kitchens of India.
'You peddle, we meddle': Bengaluru police arrest 4 with drugs worth ₹4 crore
A team of officers belonging to the anti-narcotics wing of Bengaluru Police's City Crime Branch on Wednesday intensified the drive against drug peddlers by arresting an inter-state gang of four. The police took to Twitter to share news of the bust, and said the gang had been involved in smuggling hashish oil and ganja. Officers have seized drugs worth Rs 4 crore from the accused.
MP official says voting right, democracy ‘biggest mistake’; govt orders transfer
According to news agency PTI, a group of employees went to apprise Shivpuri ADM Umesh Shukla on Tuesday of their inability to vote owing to shortage of ballot papers. They also requested him to make sure they are able to exercise their right to do so. Then, Shukla - as seen and heard in the video - asks the group how they might be harmed if their names were not included.
