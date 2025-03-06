Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted permission to Adani Cementation Limited to proceed with the construction of a jetty and conveyor corridor near Alibag to facilitate cement transportation via waterways. The ruling comes despite opposition from environmental groups citing concerns over the project’s impact on mangrove forests. HC clears Adani firm’s jetty project near Alibag amid environmental concerns

The court, while recognising the project’s economic benefits, emphasised the necessity of stringent environmental safeguards to mitigate ecological damage. The ₹172-crore project, proposed along the banks of the Amba River in Shahbaj and Shahpur villages near Alibag, Raigad district, includes the construction of a jetty, conveyor corridor, and approach road. It is expected to handle 5 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cement, fly ash, slag, clinker, coal, and alternative fuels and raw materials (AFR).

Initially, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had raised multiple compliance issues in its December 2020 order. However, the company argued that the project would significantly reduce road congestion and the carbon footprint by shifting cement transportation from roadways to waterways. At present, approximately 75% of the cement supply to Mumbai comes from Kalaburagi, Karnataka, and Vidarbha, Maharashtra, via road transport.

Despite obtaining the necessary statutory approvals, environmental activists raised strong objections, particularly regarding the impact on mangroves. The project falls within a mangrove reserve forest and requires the felling of 158 mangrove trees.

Advocate Vikram Nankani, representing Adani Cementation Limited, defended the project, stating that it would contribute to reducing air pollution and carbon emissions while fulfilling Mumbai’s infrastructure demands. He further assured that compensatory afforestation measures, including planting ten times the number of affected mangroves, had been undertaken.

However, advocate Aditya Mehta, representing the Bombay Environmental Action Group (BEAG), an NGO that advocates for environmental causes in the city, argued that the project was not in the public interest and was an attempt to prioritise commercial gains over ecological well-being. “CSR initiatives are merely an eyewash, and such activities should not come at the cost of ecologically sensitive mangrove habitats,” he contended.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre ruled in favour of Adani Cementation Limited, underscoring the need for sustainable development. The court acknowledged the project’s potential to reduce road congestion and lower carbon emissions by over 60%. However, it stressed the importance of ensuring minimal environmental impact and ordered the company to adhere to strict compliance measures.

The bench remarked, “Sustainable development necessitates balancing economic growth with environmental preservation. While commercial projects must not excessively deplete natural resources, any unavoidable loss should be duly compensated. Since the petitioner has obtained statutory clearances, we are convinced that the project deserves approval, provided all environmental conditions are met.”

The court directed Adani Cementation Limited to file an affidavit confirming adherence to all conditions imposed by regulatory authorities, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) and MCZMA.