HC concludes hearing 7/11 serial blasts death confirmation pleas

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Monday concluded the death sentence confirmation pleas and appeals of various accused convicted for their role in the 7/11 serial blasts in the city, which left 209 dead and over 700 injured. The special bench of justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak, which started hearing the pleas and appeals in July 2024, has posted the matter on Friday for queries, following which it will deliver its verdict. On July 11, 2006, Mumbai was rocked by a series of seven powerful blasts on suburban locals which left 209 dead and over 700 injured

On July 11, 2006, Mumbai was rocked by a series of seven powerful blasts on suburban locals on the western line, which ripped through the double-layered steel roofs and sides of each of the compartments. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) subsequently arrested 13 men for their purported role in the blasts and put them on trial under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

On September 30, 2015, a special MCOCA court convicted 12 of the 13 accused barring a schoolteacher, who was exonerated. Five of the accused were sentenced to death while seven others were sentenced to life imprisonment.

In July 2024, the special bench of justices Kilor and Chandak was constituted following an application by Ehtesham Siddique, one of the death row convicts, who sought an early hearing of matters, through his lawyer, advocate Yug Chaudhry.

On Monday, senior advocate Raja Thakare, who was appointed as special public prosecutor for the case in September 2023, finally concluded his arguments.

He questioned the relevance of the evidence presented in court, claiming the defence had tried to mislead the court by providing “misinformation” obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

He also raised concerns over the psychological state of the accused, saying, “The accused eventually came to realise that once sections under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) are applied, they are booked forever. They have been left questioning their future and feel that their fate has already been decided.”

Earlier, on January 13, former Delhi high court judge S Murlidhar, appearing on behalf of two of the accused, urged the court to acquit the convicts, saying, “These accused have been in jail for 18 years now. They have not stepped outside even for a day.”

Murlidhar argued that confessional statements were extracted from his clients through torture and the investigation was marred by preconceived notions of guilt and communal bias typical in terror-related cases, which had cost the accused their prime years.

While wrapping up the hearing on Monday, the special bench expressed gratitude towards the counsels for carrying the arguments gracefully. It reserved the matter for queries on Friday, with the judgment in the case anticipated soon after.