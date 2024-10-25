Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC denies bail to wife’s lover who allegedly poisoned Santacruz bizman

ByKaruna Nidhi
Oct 25, 2024 08:10 AM IST

The Bombay HC denied bail to Hitesh Jain, accused of conspiring to poison his lover's husband, citing strong evidence, while granting bail to Kavita.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday denied bail to 46-year-old Hitesh Shantilal Jain, accused of conspiring with his lover Kavita Shah, 45, to murder her husband, Santacruz-based textile businessman Kamalkant Shah, by poisoning him. The court, however, granted bail to Kavita due to her status as a mother.

HC denies bail to wife’s lover who allegedly poisoned Santacruz bizman
HC denies bail to wife’s lover who allegedly poisoned Santacruz bizman

The crime branch on December 3, 2022, arrested Kavita and Jain for spiking Shah’s food with arsenic and thallium for months. The prosecution alleged that Jain and Kavita were involved in a long-term extramarital affair and plotted to kill Shah. The court found sufficient circumstantial evidence against Jain, leading to the rejection of his bail request.

According to police reports, Jain and Kavita were in a relationship for over a decade and were planning to marry. Investigations revealed that Shah, who passed away on September 19, 2022, was administered consistent doses of arsenic through his meals, resulting in a significant deterioration of his health.

Kavita and Kamalkant Shah married in 2002 and have two children - a 20-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son. The police investigation found that the couple frequently argued due to Kavita’s relationship with Jain, who was also a friend of Shah’s and worked in the garment business.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who appeared for Jain, argued that there was no clear evidence connecting Jain to Shah’s death. He asserted that Jain had no prior criminal record and that he was a respected person in the society, and did not pose a flight risk (a person thought likely to leave the country before a trial or bail hearing). Based on these grounds, he urged the court to grant him bail.

Assistant public prosecutor Rutuja Ambekar and senior advocate Sudeep Pasbola, who represented the victim’s family, opposed Jain’s bail application, highlighting the extramarital relationship as a clear motive for the commission of the crime and referenced digital evidence, including online searches conducted by Jain on slow-acting poisons. They also presented testimony from individuals who allegedly supplied the lethal substances, linking Jain directly to the procurement of arsenic and thallium.

Justice Manish Pitale rejected the bail plea, emphasising that the motive was crucial in cases based on circumstantial evidence, concluding that the existing evidence pointed to Jain’s involvement in the crime. The prosecution’s narrative suggested that Kavita had gradually taken over kitchen duties leading up to Shah’s death, allegedly using this opportunity to poison him. Jain’s explanations regarding the procurement of the poisons were deemed unconvincing, especially in light of online searches.

Jain’s bail application was denied, as the court found a strong prima facie case against him, ensuring the trial would proceed unaffected by the bail decision.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //