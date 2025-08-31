HC denies bail to woman accused of cheating TV producer

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has denied bail to a woman accused of cheating a well-known television producer by misusing the power of attorney executed by him to transfer ₹3.61 crore to her own account and sell his flat in Malad for ₹3.50 crore. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the accused, Renu Brijendrapal Singh, met the producer in 2016, claiming that she ran a non-governmental organisation (NGO). The duo became friends and got married to each other in September 2019.

The producer, who was then facing litigation in connection with the death of his elder son, executed a Power of Attorney (POA) in favour of Singh, primarily for managing the litigations. But Singh altered and misused the POA without the producer’s knowledge and consent, and transferred ₹3.61 crore to her own account, he alleged.

The producer discovered later that Singh had married another man in 2011 and she had not divorced him before marrying the producer. This led him to believe that Singh had misrepresented herself and married him only to secure unlawful financial benefits, he alleged.

Consequently, on December 16, 2020, the producer sent an email to Singh informing her about revocation of the POA. But the very next day, Singh executed a gift deed in her favour with respect to the producer’s flat in Malad and later sold the flat for ₹3.50 crore, he alleged.

The Oshiwara police subsequently registered a first information report (FIR) against Singh regarding transfer of ₹3.61 crore to her account, based on the producer’s complaint.

Singh then approached the Bombay High Court for bail, contending that she had been falsely implicated in the case as there was no dishonest or fraudulent intention at the very inception on her part. Advocates Siddharth Pimpale and Prashant Bothre, appearing for Singh, submitted that she had already been granted bail in the case relating to transfer of ₹3.61 crore to her account, and she should be granted bail in the second, related case pertaining to misuse of the POA and sale of the producer’s flat in Malad.

Opposing Singh’s plea, additional public prosecutor Megha S Bajoria, submitted that she was a habitual offender with a long history of fraudulent activities. Singh had no permanent place of residence in India and had transferred money from the bank accounts of several persons to herself, Bajoria alleged.

“She has a criminal history both in India and abroad, and there exists a real possibility that if she is released on bail, she may abscond by assuming a different identity,” she concluded.

The single judge bench of justice Amit Borkar held that the patterns of Singh’s past conduct clearly showed repeated fraudulent dealings and suppression of material facts, which could not be ignored.

“The material on record also showed misuse of passports, obtaining multiple identities, influencing witnesses and even approaching law enforcement personnel. In some cases, proclamation orders had to be issued against her as she failed to attend trial while on bail,” the court said on August 25, while rejecting her bail plea.