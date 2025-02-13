MUMBAI: The Bombay high court recently granted bail to Tejas Shinde, a 20-year-old second year business management student from Dombivli, who was arrested for allegedly killing his 69-year-old bedridden father by slitting his throat in a fit of rage. HC grants bail to 20-yr-old arrested for killing bed-ridden father

While deciding his bail application, Justice Milind Jadhav observed that the young offender, against whom an FIR was lodged at the Tilaknagar police station, would face unpleasant consequences if he were to be excluded from the normal educational stream.

The court stated that Shinde “would otherwise have had a bright future despite the fact that he had an ailing father who was bed-ridden and his education was supported by his mother who was working as a house maid at the time,” while also being mindful of the “unpleasant consequences and harm which, in any case, amongst others is the purpose of any punishment.”

What also went in his favour, as the court noted, is that “(Shinde) admitted the act himself, walking to the police station and giving information to the police. He could have run away if he had a different criminal tendency.”

According to the police, the incident took place in 2023, when Shinde returned home from college one day to a volley of abuses from his bed-ridden father, who was ailing from kidney malfunction.

The reason for his father’s anger was Shinde’s refusal to give him certain medicines that were not prescribed by any physician and could potentially cause him harm. The refusal angered the father, and he started hurling the choicest abuses at his son.

At some point, Shinde lost his cool and picked up a pestle from the kitchen and repeatedly struck his father many times. However, the 69-year-old kept on spouting vitriol, leading a furious Shinde to pick up a knife this time and slit his father’s throat.

But coming to his senses soon and realising the enormity of his crime, Shinde borrowed ₹100 from his neighbour and rushed to the nearest police station in an autorickshaw and confessed to the murder. His father was taken to the hospital by the police but was declared dead on admission.