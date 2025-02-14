MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted bail to a 23-year-old man, who served more than a year in jail on charges of assaulting a police officer and attempting suicide at the RAK Marg police station. HC grants bail to 23-yr-old arrested for assaulting police officer

Noting inconsistencies in the allegations forwarded by the prosecution, the court granted bail to the man as a chance to reintegrate into society.

On April 12, 2024, Jannzeb Saleem Khan approached the RAK Marg police station to lodge a complaint about his mobile phone, which was lost on April 11, 2024, while traveling in a local train from Sewree to King Circle. Citing lack of jurisdiction to file the complaint, Khan was suggested by the police officers on duty to approach the Wadala railway police station.

Dissatisfied with the response, Khan allegedly showing aggression inside the police station. The prosecution alleged that Khan hit one of the officers and banged his own head on a table to commit suicide. He also threatened the police officer of false implication in his ‘death’.

The incident led to filing of an FIR against Khan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After remaining in custody for over a year, Khan approached the Bombay high court for bail.

Advocate Moin Khan, appearing for Khan, submitted he was falsely implicated, and his indictment was an afterthought, curated to settle scores with Khan for giving a command to the police officers to retrieve his property that was not lost in their jurisdiction. He further highlighted the lack of independent witnesses and the absence of CCTV footage in the case.

Additional public prosecutor Sukanya Karmakar vehemently opposed Khan’s bail, stating that the injury meted out by Khan was grievous in nature and the same is evident from the medical report of the victim officer. He further contended that attempting to commit suicide and threatening to falsely implicate the police officer is a serious offence.

However, taking into consideration the accused’s age and the circumstances, a single-judge bench of justice Milind Jadhav granted bail to Khan, stating that his incarceration is unwarranted. “Applicant is a 23-year-old boy who lost his mobile phone while travelling and was naturally worried since mobile phone in today’s time is considered as an essential, more importantly among youngsters,” the court said.

The court further highlighted that Khan has been incarcerated for over a year now and his further detention could impact him negatively. It observed that Khan, being a young offender, might be pushed into the path of criminality if incarcerated for longer duration. “This needs to be avoided instantly and a chance needs to be given to him to integrate back in the society and continue to lead a life as a good citizen,” it added.