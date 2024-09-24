Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC grants bail to accused in 225 cr credit society fraud

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 24, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Bombay High Court grants bail to Gilbert Baptist, linked to a ₹225 crore credit society fraud, citing long pre-trial detention and trial delays.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Friday granted bail to Gilbert Baptist, arrested by the Mira Road police in connection with an alleged fraud of 225 crore at a credit society. According to the prosecuting agencies, Gilbert Baptist and another person had set up Malaika Multi-State Cooperative Credit Society in 2010 and collected deposits from thousands of investors by promising attractive returns, but allegedly diverted funds to his private business enterprises and to acquire properties for himself, family members, and aides.

HT Image
HT Image

A single judge bench of justice Manish Pitale granted bail to Baptist, the former chairman of the credit society, primarily in view of his long pre-trial incarceration and the fact that the trials is not likely to start in near future.

“The Applicant was arrested on 01.12.2020, indicating that he has suffered incarceration for almost four years,” said the court, adding that the maximum sentence that can be imposed upon him, even if he was found guilty of cheating, was seven years imprisonment, and six years if found guilty of money laundering.

“Thus, the Applicant has indeed made out a prima-facie case in his favour, as he has already undergone more than half of the maximum sentence that can be imposed upon him, in the facts and circumstances of the present case,” said the court, adding that therefore he was entitled to bail under Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The court ordered Baptist to be released on a personal bond of 1 lakh and one or two sureties in the same amount after noticing that the charge sheet filed in the case in February 2021 lists 659 witnesses, and since the charges were not yet framed, the trial is not likely to start and conclude in near future.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case in connection with the alleged fraud and provisionally attached 48 assets worth 60.44 crore, including flats, shops and land parcels located in various parts of Maharashtra and Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka that belonged to Baptist, his family members, aides, and entities controlled by him.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On